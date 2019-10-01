Welcome to the Fall Frights newsletter

Welcome to our first Fall Frights pop-up newsletter. With four weekends in October, our goal is to help you have the best Halloween -- all month long. So, get your costumes ready, mark your calendars and enjoy all of what the spooky season has to offer on Long Island.
A nightmare midway
Ever have a beer with a ghoul? Fancy taking a ride in a coffin? There’s a haunted attraction on Long Island with an outdoor midway full of macabre experiences.
A costume parade -- for dogs
Dress your pooch to march along with 500 dogs—and their people—at a spirited Halloween party for pets.
Go to Hogwarts on LI
Whether you’re a muggle or a wizard, you’ll find your house at a one-night-only Harry Potter-themed party.
Coming Friday
A haunting twist on a Halloween cocktail.
