Free Halloween drive-through debuts at Stew Leonard's

With Halloween fast approaching, Long Island’s Stew Leonard’s supermarkets are offering a free drive-through jaunt intended to provide families with an opportunity to get in the haunted holiday spirit.

Through Oct. 31, the chain’s Farmingdale (261 Airport Plaza; 516-962-8210) and East Meadow (1897 Front St.; 516-394-9001) locations will have drivable paths decorated with Halloween figurines, blowups and other displays. Once cars have navigated through, families can stroll over to a separate area for photo ops.

"The idea is to continue to offer something for kids in the community," says Nat Zappia, the director of operations for the Farmingdale store, "as we can’t do what we’ve done over the years this time around."

In the past, Stew Leonard’s hosted events such as an in-store trick-or-treat opportunity and a costume party. Zappia explains the drive-through idea stemmed from the desire to give families a chance to do something socially distanced this Halloween. "It was really tough [for us] to figure out what we would be doing this year," Zappia says. "I’ve never had to rethink and do things so differently."

Both the Farmingdale and East Meadow locations will have similar drive-through layouts, put together by store staffers. Attendees driving through the attractions will be able to tune their radios to a particular frequency in order to hear a spooky Halloween soundtrack.

Children under age 12 who wear their Halloween costume to either store between Oct. 26 and Oct. 31 will receive a free ice cream cone. In Farmingdale, if kids in that same age range (and between the same dates) say "trick or treat!" while in a checkout lane, they can also receive a free, small bag of treats. Apples, pumpkins and mums will also be available for purchase.

