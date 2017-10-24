It’s the last weekend before Halloween, and therefore it is time get out and HOWL! Start at “Dante’s Inferno” at the Hempstead House in Sands Point Preserve, a three-story haunt in a historic estate that’s open only a few days each year.

“A visit leaves a creepy feeling underneath your skin,” says art director Jennifer Scott. “It’s a very cerebral and emotional experience that lingers in your brain.”

The first floor evokes an overgrown forest that features a room with a fortunetelling gypsy, a secret speak-easy and an alchemy room where heads are encased in tanks.

The second floor is filled with small bedrooms that guests are encouraged to open and encounter live actors. The final stage is the basement, which has more of a dark and scary vibe.

“It’s very interactive,” Scott says. “People can explore the whole house on their own.”

($30, 516-571-7901, sandspointpreserveconvervancy.org, under 12 not permitted)

Here are 11 other spooky activities:

DOWN IN THE WELL

Deepwells Farm Mansion in St. James transforms into a haunt complete with a walk-through experience 7-10 p.m. Friday and 6-10 p.m. Saturday ($10, 631-862-2808, deepwellshauntedmansion.com, younger than 12 must be accompanied by an adult)

SCARY/NON-SCARY

The Center for Science Teaching and Learning presents “Spooky Fest” at Tanglewood Nature Preserve in Rockville Centre, where scary (Haunted Woods, Maze of Zombies) and non-scary (Friendly Merry Monsters, The Mystic Den) activities are offered 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday ($10-$15, 516-764-0045, cstl.org/spooky-fest)

TO DIE FOR

Journey through the realms of death at “Afterlife,” a two-night event, 7-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday presented by Haunted Hendrickson’s House of Horror in Valley Stream. ($10, vsvny.org, not recommended for kids under 7)

PUMPKIN SPICE

See art where pumpkins are the canvas in “Rise of the Jack-O’-Lanterns” at Old Westbury Gardens. Walk through the dark as 5,000 hard-carved jack-o’-lanterns light the way 6-10:30 p.m. through Sunday. Tickets are sold only in advance for timed admission ($26 adults, $22 ages 3-12, 516-252-3392, therise.org)

DO THE MONSTER MASH

Dance to the beats of DJs Mike Savage and Jonathan Move at Mulcahy’s Halloween Party in Wantagh on Saturday, where $2,000 in cash and prizes will be given out for the best costumes. Enjoy the Ghost & Goblin Buffet, party favors plus beer and house drinks 9-11 p.m. ($40 per person, 516-783-7500, muls.com, 21 and over)

OH, THE HORROR!

Catch an 8 p.m. screening of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” at Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts on Saturday. Act out the famous moments in the film led by a shadowcast complete with props ($5 per bag, no outside props allowed). Preshow reception at 7:30 p.m. includes a Halloween costume contest ($20, 631-207-1313, patchoguetheatre.org, 17 and older)

“IT’S ALIVE!”

Watch Greg Oliver Bodine perform a one-man show of “Frankenstein: Or, The Modern Prometheus,” based on Mary Shelley’s Gothic horror novel at Matinecock Masonic Historical Society in Oyster Bay, 7:30 p.m. Saturday ($20, artful.ly/store/events/13509, suitable for kids 12 and over)

BOO! BALLET

Get kids in the mood for Halloween with a spooky ballet. “Ghosts, Goblins and Witches” is presented by Ballet Long Island in Ronkonkoma at 1 p.m. Saturday ($18 adults, $9 ages 2-12, 631-737-1964, balletlongisland.com)

EVIL ART

Check out paintings and drawings of creepy clowns and zombies from 14 visual artists at The Art Factory’s “House of Horrors Art Show” 8 p.m. Sunday at Theater 294 in East Farmingdale. The event is rounded out with live music and refreshments. ($12, 516-531-3525, theater294.com)

HAUNTED HALL

Enter Coe Hall for “Haunted Halloween Nights” where special effects, ghost and live music fill the floors of the North Shore’s most historic mansion at Planting Fields Arboretum in Oyster Bay 7-10 p.m. daily through Sunday ($20 cash only, 516-922-8668, plantingfields.org, ages 12-18 must be accompanied by an adult, younger children not permitted).

CREEPY CATS & CANINES

Suffolk Barkfest 2017 at the Holiday Inn Express Stony Brook in Setauket features a Halloween pet costume contest and parade at 1 p.m. Sunday. (Free, 631-471-8000, facebook.com/events/276079102911185)