Every Halloween, a slew of haunted places come alive with ghouls and zombies paid to terrorize those who dare to visit. In recent years, elaborate haunted attractions have gotten more popular. Here’s a trail of scary and not-so-scary spots.
BAITING HOLLOWEEN, Baiting Hollow Scout Camp, 1774 Sound Ave., Calverton, 631-727-1614, sccbsa.org/halloween. Hours 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 26. Hay ride, pumpkin patch, pumpkin painting, games, crafts, register by Mon. before event. Fee $15 for children 5-15, $5 for adults, includes hot dog and soda.
BAYVILLE SCREAM PARK, 8 Bayville Ave., Bayville, 516-624-4678, bayvillescreampark.com. Hours Through Nov. 3. Intensity Very scary. Live actors, loud sounds, 6 haunted attractions. Kids Not So Scary Days weekends and Columbus Day. Fee From $23.75.
BENNER’S FARM, 56 Gnarled Hollow Rd., Setauket, 631-689-8172, bennersfarm.com. Hours Weekends: noon-4 p.m. through Oct. 27. Intensity Moderate. Fee $8, $6 ages 14 and younger, includes 15-minute haunted hayride.
CENTER FOR SCIENCE TEACHING AND LEARNING SPOOKY FEST, Tanglewood Preserve, 1450 Tanglewood Rd., Rockville Centre, 516-764-0045, cstl.org. Hours 6:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 12, 18-20, 25-27, Nov. 2. Intensity Non-scary to very scary. 16 acres with special effects, live actors. Non-scary attractions include friendly Halloween walk, kids’ crafts, merry monsters. Fee $10 for non-spooky attractions only; $15 all-inclusive.
CHAMBER OF HORRORS NY, 1745 Express Dr. N. (Matt Guiliano’s Play Like a Pro), Hauppauge, 855-227-6384, chamberofhorrorsny.com. Hours 7:30-11 p.m. Fri., 7-11 p.m. Sat., 7-10 p.m. Sun. through Oct. 27; plus 8-10 p.m. Oct. 30 and 8-11 p.m. Oct. 31. Intensity Very scary. Trilogy of Fear: Maniac Manor, Ward 9 and Murderer’s Row. Sun. nights, Chamber of Horrors NY goes dark with Kill the Light; navigate by the light of a glow stick. Fee $20-$45.
DARKSIDE HAUNTED HOUSE, 5184 Rte. 25A, Wading River, 631-369-7227, darksideproductions.com. Hours open every weekend through Nov. 2 and select weekdays; 7-11 p.m. Mon.-Thur., 7 p.m.-midnight Fri., 6 p.m.-midnight Sat., 6-10 p.m. Sun. Intensity Very scary, for 13 and older. Fee $30-$40
DEEPWELLS HAUNTED MANSION & TERRIFYING WOODED TRAIL, Deepwells Farm County Park, Route 25A and Moriches Road, Saint James, 631-862-2808, nwsdy.li/deepwellshm. Hours 7-10 p.m. Oct. 11-12, 18-19 and 25-26. Intensity Very scary. Live characters, screams. Fee $15 advance, $20 at the door.
DREAMS & NIGHTMARES — HAUNT AT HEMPSTEAD HOUSE, Sands Point Preserve, 127 Middle Neck Rd., Sands Point, nwsdy.li/dreamsnightmares, 516-304-5076. Hours 7-11 p.m. Oct. 18-20, 24-25, 30-31. Intensity Scary. Kids younger than 16 not permitted, younger than 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Fee $40.
F & W SCHMITT FARMS HAUNTED HOUSE, 26 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, schmittshaunt.com, 631-271-3276. Hours Haunted mansion and corn trail, 7 p.m.-midnight Fri.-Sat., 7-11 p.m. Sun., Oct. 6, 11-13, 18-20, 25-27, 30-31, Nov. 1-2. Children’s walk-through, noon-5 p.m. weekends through Oct. 27. Intensity Gory. Loud, flashing lights, live characters. Children’s Mansion is toned-down.
GATEWAY HAUNTED PLAYHOUSE, 215 S. Country Rd., Bellport, gatewayshauntedplayhouse.com, 631-286-1133. Hours Weekends and select weekdays through Nov. 2 . Intensity Very scary. Live characters, for ages 13 and older (younger than 12 must be accompanied by an adult). Also coffin rides, zombie shooting and beer garden. Fee $30 online, $35 at the door; $40 online, $45 at the door for fast pass.
GATEWAY’S NOT-SO-SCARY ADVENTURE, 215 S. Country Rd., Bellport, gatewayshauntedplayhouse.com, 631-286-1133. Hours noon-4 p.m. weekends through Oct. 27. Intensity Not so scary. Walk-thru, hay bale maze, pumpkin bouncer, face painting and more, for ages 3 and older. Fee $15.
MANOR FARM HAUNTED TRAIL, Manor Farm, 210 Manor Rd., Huntington, nwsdy.li/manorfarm, 631-213-1927. Hours Not-So-Spooky Trail: 6 p.m. Oct 18-19, 25-26. Escape the Haunted House Challenge: 60 minutes to puzzle your way out, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Oct. 18-Nov. 10. Fee Not-So-Spooky Trail, $7; Escape challenge, $15.
MEDFORD HAUNTED HOUSE, 79 Middle Island Blvd., Middle Island, 631-466-8096. Hours 7-11 p.m. Fri.-Sat. and 7-10 p.m. Sun., non-scary tours 2-5 p.m. Sat.-Sun. through Nov. 2. Intensity Night tours: Very scary. Live characters, loud sounds, smoke. Non-scary tours: OK for kids; handicap-accessible. Fee Donation.
SPIRITS CEMETERY TOUR: FICKLE FINGER OF FATE, Presbyterian Church, 5 Caroline Ave., Setauket, 631-751-3730, tvhs.org. Hours 11⁄2-2 hour tours leave every 15 minutes from 5 to 9 p.m. Oct. 19, rain date: Oct. 26. Intensity Non-scary cemetery tours, costumed actors. Fee $30 ($25 advance), $12 younger than 12 ($10 advance); preregister.
SPOOKTACULAR AT THE SWEETBRIAR NATURE CENTER, 62 Eckernkamp Dr., Smithtown, 631-979-6344, sweetbriarnc.org. Hours 7-9:30 p.m. Oct. 18-19. Intensity Moderately scary. Ghostly garden, creepy crafts, scary stories, night walk. Trail to an Eerie Tale, moderately scary, sounds and darkness, for 8 and older. The Enchanted Woodland Trail is good for ages 4-8. Fee $5-$15.
SPOOKY LANTERN WALK, Miller Place-Mount Sinai Historical Society, Miller Place, 631-476-5742, mpmshistoricalsociety.org. Hours Tours at 5, 6 and 7 p.m., Oct. 18-19, 25-26. Intensity Non-scary. 75- to 90-minute evening walk begins at William Miller House, 75 N. Country Rd., and proceeds along the historic district; bring flashlight or lantern. Fee $15, must preregister, limited spots.
SPOOKY WALK AT CAMP PA-QUA-TUCK, 2 Chet Swezey Rd., Center Moriches, spookywalk.com, 631-878-1070. Hours 7-9 p.m. Oct. 18-19, 25-26. Intensity Scary. Not for 10 or younger; live characters, loud noises, flashing lights, gore. Wheelchair-accessible. Fee $20.
TALES, TRAILS AND TREATS AT SWEETBRIAR NATURE CENTER, 62 Eckernkamp Dr., Smithtown, 631-979-6344, sweetbriarnc.org. Hours 1-3:30 p.m. Oct. 26. Crafts, live animals and interactive trick-or-treat trail for ages 2-6. Fee $10.
YAPHANK TRAIL OF TERROR, Yaphank Presbyterian Church, 65 Main St., Yaphank, 631-282-8223, yaphanktrail.wixsite.com/home. Hours 7-11 p.m. Oct. 11-12, 18-19, 25-26. Intensity Very scary. 5 acres of haunted forest trails, live actors. Fee $12.
