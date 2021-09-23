LIGHTHOUSES

Montauk Lighthouse

HAUNTED HISTORY There are many who in the past have said they witnessed Abigail Olsen, who died as a teen in the 19th century, continue to cling to the living world. Long Island was famously battered by a ferocious storm that struck during the Christmas holiday in 1811. According to current lighthouse keeper Joe Gaviola, Abigail was newly married to the captain of a ship that wrecked near the lighthouse during the storm, and while she managed to survive and make her way into the tower, she was unable to locate her husband. Legend states that's why her spirit never left the area. She waits and watches for his return.

Gaviola adds that he has had "unexplainable" experiences since he became lighthouse keeper, such as hearing "a clear voice in an absolutely, completely locked and secured Keeper’s dwelling." He says objects have gone missing and he's heard unaccountable "noises and felt sweeps of chilled air."

FOR THE LIVING 2000 Montauk Hwy., Montauk; 631-668-2544, montauklighthouse.com

Fire Island Lighthouse

HAUNTED HISTORY This iconic South Shore lighthouse has its own haunted tale. Tony Femminella, executive director of The Fire Island Lighthouse Preservation Society, says that while his organization has never been able to verify either the legend or the lighthouse keeper involved, it enjoys keeping the story alive.

He says the version the society sticks to takes place back when the current lighthouse was under construction, relegating the keeper and his family to live in a shack next to the original lighthouse. The keeper’s daughter reportedly fell ill, and it took him three days to return with help for his daughter. When he arrived, she had already died, and due to his overwhelming grief, he hanged himself in the current lighthouse that wasn’t yet completed.

As Femminella explained, his organization has never been able to confirm who now allegedly haunts the lighthouse, but there are several candidates. Records show a man named Benjamin Smith was the keeper while the second version of the lighthouse was constructed in the 1850s, but the same documents show he lived at least long enough to retire in 1861. However, there is the tragic and widely documented tale of a former keeper named Hugh Walsh, who reportedly hanged himself after being placed in prison for assaulting his wife in 1878. Then there was keeper John T. Doxsee, who the U.S. Coast Guard reports "died from asphyxiation by inhaling gas" in 1913.

FOR THE LIVING 1 Burma Rd., Fire Island National Seashore; 631-583-5901, fireislandlighthouse.com