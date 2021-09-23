1648 Thomas Halsey Homestead
HAUNTED HISTORY A genealogy of the Halsey family history alleges that Elizabeth Phoebe (Wheeler) Halsey, wife of Thomas Halsey, was murdered here in 1649. Ghost hunters claim to have heard voices and found "cold spots" (sudden chilled pockets within a space) inside the 17th-century farmhouse.
FOR THE LIVING 249 S. Main St., Southampton; 631-283-2494, southamptonhistory.org
Sylvester Manor
HAUNTED HISTORY If ghosts are haunting anywhere on Long Island, it might just be this estate. It's a 17th-century plantation once worked on by enslaved people and laborers. Several slaves and others are said to be buried on the grounds. An apparition has been reported in the woods near the 1735 manor house, while an 18th-century mirror in the house is said to reveal the image of a woman in a long dress when the light reaches a certain angle; reports of unexplained noises in the house also have been circulated.
FOR THE LIVING 80 N. Ferry Rd., Shelter Island; 631-749-0626, sylvestermanor.org
Sagtikos Manor
HAUNTED HISTORY George Washington famously slept here in 1790, and it was reported that when David Gardner — the owner of the manor between 1907 and 1927 — died in November 1927, his body was laid in the same bed used by the first U.S. president. There have been reports of people seeing turning doorknobs, strange figures standing on the porch and, most notably, the ghost of a woman in the loft of the historic building. Wispy moving mists also have been reported in the family cemetery located on the grounds.
FOR THE LIVING 677 Montauk Hwy., Bay Shore; 631-854-0939, sagtikosmanor.org
Raynham Hall
HAUNTED HISTORY Once the home to the Townsend family — a lineage whose local history dates to the 17th century and includes Robert Townsend, who spied on the British during the Revolutionary War when Long Island was occupied by the redcoats. The British also occupied Raynham Hall, quartering in the house and placing hundreds of troops on its grounds. Paranormal experts have long considered the structure to be haunted, especially a chimney that allegedly focuses so much ethereal energy, it’s been called a "ghost vortex." Among the spirits said to roam the rooms and halls of the Hall is Sarah Townsend, who lived in the home during its seizure and was the romantic target of the British lieutenant colonel who was stationed here. Other ghosts are said to include an unknown child, unidentified servants and even a phantom cat.
FOR THE LIVING 20 W. Main St., Oyster Bay; 516-922-6808, raynhamhallmuseum.org