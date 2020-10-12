A pop-up experience that'll have you feeling as if you've stepped inside the Sanderson sisters' spooky world is set to make its debut in Farmingdale this month. For select dates in October, Main Street Social will transform into a bar with décor, drinks and food inspired by the 1993 Halloween flick "Hocus Pocus," which starred Bette Midler and Sarah Jessica Parker.

"Being a big movie fan, there's always that one favorite movie during a specific time of year," says Mike Marra, president of the Unique Social Events company and creator of the "Witch Craft" Halloween pop-up bar. "During Halloween, almost everyone loves the movie ‘Hocus Pocus.’ "

The event will be taking place Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, Oct. 21 to Oct. 25 and Oct. 28 to Nov. 1, with several seating times each day. Each seating is two hours in length (for parties as large as eight people), with capacity being purposely limited. Taking place indoors, Marra adds that "our first and foremost priority is the health of our customers and staff. Tables will be spread apart with everyone required to wear masks, other than when seated to eat. Hand sanitizers will be provided at all tables as well." The menu will include a selection of seasonal small plate option — such as Pumpkin Risotto Balls (creamy risotto balls with roasted pumpkin purée) and "Fall Crostini" (crostini topped with brie cheese, locally grown apples and honey) — plus both witchcraft-themed cocktails and mocktails, some of which will mist like a bubbling caldron.

As for the décor, the room will be widely covered with Halloween decorations and props related to the movie, which stars Midler, Parker and Kathy Najimy as the Sanderson sisters, a trio of Salem witches who are accidentally resurrected. Guests who come to the Friday and Saturday editions of the pop-up will be entertained by a trio of performing "Sanderson witches."

"Our expectations are to provide a fun option for people to do this Halloween," explains Marra. "We saw this as an opportunity to provide a ‘celebration’ but to make it an experience, all while keeping it in a safe environment."

