House decorating contest brings Halloween fun to Long Beach this weekend 

Motorists and Long Beach residents alike can spend the weekend celebrating the upcoming spooky holiday as the city hosts its first-ever drive-through Halloween house and balcony decorating contest.

Starting Friday, several homes and businesses around Long Beach will be decorated in Halloween style, giving the public an opportunity to go on a festive sightseeing crawl.

A joint effort between the Long Beach Chamber of Commerce, the Long Beach Arts Council and the city itself, interested parties can go to thelongbeachchamber.com/BTB starting at 5 p.m. on Friday, where a digital map of all the spots to see will be posted. It also connects to a page that announces which area businesses are offering special weekend promotions in connection to the three-day festival.

All who explore the tour are invited to visit the Long Beach Chamber of Commerce on Facebook to cast their vote for which homes and businesses top their selections for "Best Special Effects," "Best Overall Theme," "People’s Choice," "Best Balcony Décor" and "Best Storefront Window." A panel of judges comprised of locals and youngsters will also vote on which houses and stores score as the "Judges’ Favorite."

People spending the weekend in the area can also look forward to retail deals, food specials, temporary art installations and pop-up musical performances. Photos of the entries will also be available to view online. The winners will be announced on Halloween.

