Families can celebrate Halloween at the Long Island Aquarium 

Penguin residents of the Long Island Aquarium in

Credit: Long Island Aquarium

By Ian J. Stark Special to Newsday
The Long Island Aquarium is celebrating Halloween with a day full of treats, live animal entertainment and a group of penguins dressed in costume.

The "Bats, Barnacles & Broomsticks" event runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31, and features several vendors distributing treats. "We’ve asked our vendors to bring scoopers with them so they can scoop candy into our guests trick or treat bags," says Darlene Puntillo, the aquarium's director of marketing and advertising. "It remains a contactless exchange." She adds, "We’re doing all we can to make it a happy and safe day."

Sea lion shows will be taking place, and a new Penguin Cart has been devised to keep them visible but out of reach. The penguins will be dressed up in festive outfits, and human visitors are encouraged to wear costumes too. Guests under the age of 12 will receive half-off admission if dressed in costume.

All must reserve a date and time for visits in an effort to control crowd size; social distancing will be enforced and masks will be required both indoors and outdoors; Halloween masks do not count. Masks cannot be removed to eat or drink anywhere except when seated at a table for dining purposes.

"We’re thrilled to bring our Halloween celebration back during this crazy time," adds Puntillo, "so the kids can have safe, holiday fun."

INFO 431 E Main St., Riverhead; 631-208-9200, longislandaquarium.com. Adult tickets are $35, children ages 3-12 are $23, seniors age 62 and older are $26.

By Ian J. Stark Special to Newsday

