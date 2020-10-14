Halloween Village weekends have returned to the Milleridge Inn.

The annual affair decorated for spooky season brings several attractions to the walkable village on the grounds of the long-standing Jericho restaurant. Scheduled attractions include a pumpkin patch, a haunted house, fun house maze and slide, obstacle course, escape room, hay maze and a "Spooky Train" ride. Each can be enjoyed for a separate price or a single fee with a $20 P.O.P bracelet (cash only).

Butch Yamali, owner of the Milleridge Inn, explains that his decision to being the outdoor event back this year stems from a desire to keep Halloween fun alive. "Kids may be excluded from trick-or-treating because of families taking caution … so we’re making a safe haven for them to come. It’s all socially distanced and being done at a fraction of our capacity."

Keeping with current health guidelines, Yamali says attractions will be washed and sterilized between sessions. Guests will have to reserve time slots in advance to attend. They'll also be asked to fill out a questionnaire before entering, their temperatures will be taken and all must wait in their cars before being admitted. "We found a way to do it that’s safe and legal," adds Yamali, "and hopefully everyone enjoys it."

The Halloween Village is open throughout October on Fridays (4 to 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 to 10 p.m.), Saturdays (noon to 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 to 6 p.m. and 7 to 9:30 p.m.) and Sundays (noon to 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 to 6 p.m.).

