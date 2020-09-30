Add Fire Island to the list of places to pick up a pumpkin. Fire Island Tap is holding the "First Annual Kismet Pumpkin Pick," a two-day October opportunity to choose your own pumpkin across the Great South Bay.

"In the fall, we usually decorate our store with some mums, pumpkins and sunflowers," says owner Jake Perdie. "I purchased two large pumpkins and for the past few weekends people walking have been asking where I got them … This gave me the idea to bring a pumpkin patch to Fire Island."

Typically focused on craft beer, wines, tapas and coffee, this spot located on the premises of the Margarita Villas beach resort is bringing more than 100 medium-to-large-sized pumpkins to the venue for purchase. And while that might seem cumbersome in the car-free community that is Kismet, Perdie points out that most people on Fire Island already use wagons to move things around, making the event "a natural fit." He also says he’s seeing more people than usual this offseason and "maybe they can't make the trip to the patches around Long Island proper."

Pumpkins will be available from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 3-4 and are slated to cost around $15-$20 as part of a combo deal, according to Perdie. FI Tap will also be selling apple and pumpkin pies, plus cinnamon doughnuts, apples and other foods. Beverages will include juice and soft drinks for kids. Adults will be able to purchase wine and beer.

The fun doesn’t end there. Anyone who buys a pumpkin from Fire Island Tap is invited to carve it up then return at noon on Oct. 10 for a carving contest. All the entries will be lined up so the public can pick the top two choices; the winners will receive $100 gift cards to either FI Tap or Beach & Vine, the eatery’s adjacent wine shop.

"Maybe this can be an annual harvest event for us folks on Fire Island," says Perdie.

