Drive-in Halloween drag show comes to Long Island mall

Several stars from TV's "RuPaul's Drag Race" are on their way to Long Island to put on a socially distanced Halloween performance.

Cast members from different seasons of the popular reality competition program are taking part in "Drive 'N Drag Halloween," which will be held at the Sunrise Mall in Massapequa after first traveling between to Philadelphia, Boston and Denver. Produced by Voss Events, Inc., the creative agency’s founder and CEO Brandon Voss says the mall is a great spot for the show because the set is "a pretty big build" that requires a lot of space. "Funny enough, it was a trip to Olive Garden" for curbside takeout that Voss says inspired the creation of a live outdoor drag show that keeps attendees in their cars. "Normally, I do shows inside places like arenas, but now I’m trying this."

The show, held Oct. 29 through Oct. 31, will take place twice daily — each about 90 minutes in length. Like the drive-in movies that have grown in popularity, attendees will pull their vehicles into the lot at Sunrise Mall to watch a staged show from the safety of their cars. It also channels spooky Halloween elements. Voss notes, "it's like we're doing a haunted house experience in the parking lot, as there will be some scary-looking things happening all around you, and then at the show starts on the stage."

Notable "Drag Race" competitors slated to take part include Asia O'Hara, Aquaria, Kameron Michaels and Vanessa Vanjie (season 10), as well as Kim Chi (season 8) plus season 7 winner Violet Chachki and season 11 winner Yvie Oddly.

"This show is about these six dead queens who all died in horrific yet very different ways," says O’Hara, who explains the narrative of "Drive ‘N Drag." "I play a medium that conducts a seance and I'm bringing these queens back from the dead, to tell their side of the story."

Food trucks will also be on-hand, and each performance will also include LED screens and a light show.

The players will be wearing wild makeup and costumery. O’Hara says "it’s the same level of content you would see on television while watching ‘RuPaul's Drag Race.’ We like to look out at the audience and see all the different age groups, ethnicities and people from all different walks of life, whether or not they are familiar with [the show]."

