Spotlight might have just opened, but it’s already gettin’ creepy. The immersive art gallery/bar in Huntington, located next to the Paramount, is celebrating Halloween all month long by diving deep into the witching season with “Stage Fright.”

“We are turning the space into a horror movie set. It’s like being inside a haunted house,” says manager James Visalli. “Our goal is to bring you out of your comfort zone.”

HERE COMES THE HORROR

Robert Frankenberg, general manager of Chamber of Horrors NY, was brought in to redesign the 2,700-square foot space, which features a front room with a bar and high-top tables plus a backroom lounge.

The theme is based on fictitious director Mr. Crow, a horror filmmaker who’s notorious for torturing his actors with real horror.

“One day he comes across the Book of the Dead. He brings it to the Spotlight to translate it and in his translation, he releases a bunch of demons that take over the place,” says Frankenberg.

LIGHTS, CAMERA, ACTION!

Spotlight will be overrun with live actors portraying ghosts, demons and zombies as well as Mr. Crow himself. The characters will pose for selfies and each night they will broadcast a scene live on Facebook.

“The director will be talking to you from behind the camera to get his next best shot,” says Frankenberg. “He will pull a person out of the crowd to shoot a scene and ask them to show their best scared face. Sometimes you’ll even encounter a creature who wants to eat your soul.”

The front of the house will be a different vibe from the back. Both places are prime for photo-ops and guests are encouraged to share them on social media.

"The front is very gory," says Frankenberg. "In the back, there's a witch's lounge with giant snake heads and a demonic altar covered in skulls and moss. On the outside back patio, there's a funeral set up with a real coffin guests can actually take photos in."

THEME NIGHTS

There will be a series of theme nights coming up: Oct. 18 will be Horror Movie Trivia Night; Oct. 19 is Night of Raising Hell featuring a “Hellraiser” theme; Oct. 25 marks ‘80s Slasher Night (think movie monsters like Freddie Krueger and Jason Voorhees); sharpen your teeth on Oct. 26 for Vampires of New York Night and Nov. 1 closes out with a Zombie Prom. Each event starts at 10 p.m. except Trivia Night which begins at 9 p.m. A live DJ will spin and guests are encouraged to arrive in costume based on the evening’s theme. A prize will be awarded for best dressed of the night.

“It’s all very old school horror,” says Frankenberg. “The characters can be frightening and the décor is gory. It’s not for the weak and sensitive.”