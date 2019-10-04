Toast the season in LI's Fear Garden

TODAY'S PAPER
Welcome to our first Fall Frights pop-up newsletter! With four weekends in October, our goal is to help you have the best Halloween – all month long. So, get your costumes ready, mark your calendars and enjoy all of what the spooky season has to offer on Long Island.

Have a drink with a ghoul

Waiting on line to get into a haunted house can make even the biggest horror fan scream. But patrons at this local attraction are entertained by strolling an outdoor haunted midway -- complete with fire-eating stage shows, a 12-foot zombie stilt walker and more. Those 21 and over can grab a beer or a themed cocktail at the ever-popular Fear Garden.

Throw an ax with a friend

It’s not everyday you get to throw an ax – why let horror movie villains and lumberjacks have all the fun? A new side attraction to one of LI’s popular haunted houses lets visitors throw a 16-inch ax, with two players, going head-to-head to hit the bull’s eye for points.

Plan a not-so-spooky day

LI’s Halloween scene isn’t only for those looking to scream. There are plenty of haunted happenings that are perfect for families with little ones in tow, whether it’s visiting LI’s classic Otto the Ghost, walking through a maze of uniquely carved jack-o-lanterns at night or trick-or-treating at an airport hanger. We’ve made it easy for you to plan a with kids that’s more delights than frights.

