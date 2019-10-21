Grab your broomstick and head to Main Street in Cold Spring Harbor for the annual "Witches Night Out" shopping crawl.

The event, now in its tenth year, was devised by Elena D'Agostino and Joyce Mennella, brokers and co-owners of Lucky To Live Here Realty as a way to bring the community together while also encouraging local shopping.

From 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 24, women from across the Island dress up in full witch costume, makeup and all, according to Ashley Allegra, the company’s marketing director. "It's the ultimate girls night out," she said.

Several local restaurants will offer specials during the event, while other shops will set up trunk shows and vendor pop-ups. About 1,500 people are expected to attend this year, and according to Allegra, it’s become a staple in the community and is known as the best shopping night of the year.

Attendees generally come in costume, but it's not mandatory. Shoppers will receive a raffle ticket for every $25 spent on items marked with a “Lucky To Live Here” logo. Those tickets will be dropped off at the realty’s office at the end of the night, and three raffle winners will be announced on Halloween.

Allegra offers some insider advice: Look behind Sweetie Pies pastry shop during the event. "There will be a courtyard with a few shops, music and other entertainment," she said. "And yes, warlocks are welcome."