Cold Spring Harbor is once again using Halloween to inspire shopping within the community — which this year, could prove even more crucial than before.

"It’s no surprise that 2020 has been difficult for local businesses," says Ashley Allegra, the marketing director for Lucky To Live Here Realty, based in Cold Spring Harbor. The real estate company has been running its annual "Witches Night Out" across the Main Street of its home hamlet for more than a decade, during which several local restaurants offer specials while other shops set up vendor pop-ups and trunk shows. Last year’s event was expected to bring about 1,500 people into the village — but with big crowds currently considered a COVID concern, the large night out has expanded into a four-day attraction.

"Being that 'Witches Night Out' is the biggest shopping event for Cold Spring Harbor Village, we were conflicted whether to host it or not this year … so we came up with this as a safe alternative," Allegra says.

"Witches Week" will take place Oct. 27 through Oct. 30. As before, the plan involves sales at local shops, and every person who patronizes a store in the village will get a raffle ticket for every $25 they spend. Those tickets will be dropped off at the realty’s office at the end of the night, and three raffle winners will be announced on Halloween.

Additionally, businesses will be hiding Halloween witches in their stores and windows and shoppers can look and then keep track of what they find. Lucky To Live Here will publish the exact number of hidden witches to seek out on their website.

The event often includes shoppers dressing up as witches themselves. This year, Allegra says attendees can post photos of themselves dressed as witches, warlocks, or whatever else they desire with the hashtag #cshwitchesweek so everyone can "be together, without being together."