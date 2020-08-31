It may be hard to believe that the calendar is closing in on Labor Day, the unofficial end of summer on Long Island. Let's ignore the timetable and go for it and extend summer with trips to the beach and fun events that keep us connected to the great outdoors. Here are activities taking place over the long, Labor Day weekend:

LOBSTER BAKE ON THE BEACH Gurney’s Montauk presents a lobster bake at the Gurney's beach club at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 3. The menu features "coastal cuisine" including lobster, seafood chowder, clam and mussels along with corn on the cob and pie; $95, $25 for children up to age 12. (290 Old Montauk Hgwy., Montauk, must reserve, gurneysresorts.com, 631-668-2345)

ATLANTIS EXPLORER TOUR BOAT Interactive two-hour tour on Atlantis Explorer to discover ecological wonders. The boat takes you down the Peconic River and into Flanders Bay with Long Island Aquarium educators guiding the way. Rides at 12:30 and 3:30 p.m. Sept. 2-6. ($35, $25 ages 3-12; $5 ages 2 and younger, must reserve, longislandaquarium.com, 631-775-1500)

DRIVE-IN MOVIE Pack the car and head to a pop-up drive-in movie screening of "Karate Kid," 8:30 p.m. Sept. 4 and 5, and "Friday the 13th," 8:30 p.m. Sept. 6 at the Gateway Theater in Bellport. (215 South Country Rd., $35 per car, thegateway.org, 631-286-1133)

"YOGA IN THE VINES" Focus on your mind, body and soul during outdoor flow yoga sessions, 9-10 a.m. Sept. 5; 10:15-11:15 a.m. Sept. 6, bring your own mat or mats will be available for purchase, sanitizing gel will be available. (Wolffer Estates Vineyard, $30, register in advance, wolffer.com, 139 Sagg Rd., Sagaponack, 631-537-5106)

FIRE ISLAND LIGHTHOUSE TOWER CLIMB Though the historic lighthouse has been closed for much of the summer, the tower opens for a climb to the top (182 steps) offering panoramic views of the barrier beach, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Sept. 4-7; museum open until 5 p.m. (Burma Road, fireislandlighthouse.com, $10, $5 ages younger than 12, 631-321-7028)

HALF AND FULL-DAY FISHING TRIPS All equipment and bait will be provided for half-day and full-day fishing trips for up to six people in your party at the "Port of Call" Labor Day weekend charters. The charter takes you into Huntington and Northport Bays and the Long Island Sound for fluke, sea bass, and porgies, Sept. 4-6; call or visit website to reserve. The boat goes rain or shine unless the captain determines weather is unsafe. (Meet at Willis Marina, 17 Mill Dam Rd., Huntington portofcallcharters.com, 631-896-6709)

U-PICK DOWN ON THE FARMS Pick tomatoes, peppers, eggplant and okra at Cooper Farms, 8 a.m. to dusk Sept. 3-7. Depending on what you pick, prices start at $1.25 per pound; 2200 Breakwater Rd., Mattituck. Pick peaches, tomatoes, eggplant and peppers, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 3-7 at Lewin Farms; 812 Sound Ave., Calverton. Prices are $2-6 per pound; lewinfarm.com, 631-929-4327. Tomatoes will be ripe at Garden of Eve at 4558 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Pick from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 3-7; $7.95 includes admission to play and farm area and u-pick fields, $6 for a pint of cherry tomatoes and $35 for a quarter of heirloom or beefstakes; $65 for half bushel; gardenofevefarm.com, 631-722-8777. Check other local farms for hours and availability.

LONG ISLAND CHILDREN'S MUSEUM REOPENS Return to play as the museum doors are once again open with interactive exhibits, art spaces and daily activities; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 3-6. Capacity restrictions are in place due to local and state guidelines; timed ticketing for the museum is now in place. Purchase your tickets in advance at licm.org. (11 Davis Ave., Garden City; $14, free younger than 1; 516-224-5800)

VINTAGE AIRCRAFT FLYOVERS A celebration commemorates the end of World War II and honors America. The flyovers feature the Grumman Avenger, North American T6 Texans, Vietnam-era Nomad fighter, Waco biplane and Cold War-era L-39 Russian Jet Fighters. Meet the pilots and planes up close and take in the static displays. Two WWII veterans from Long Island who are in their 90’s and still flying their own aircraft will be honored, 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 5. American Airpower Museum, 1230 New Hwy., Farmingdale, $13, $10 veterans, $8 ages 5-12, americanairpowermuseum.com, 631-293-6398)

LIVE MUSIC AT A NORTH FORK WINERY Head to the pavilion with views of the vineyard for some live music, 1-5 p.m. Sept. 5-6. Wine tastings available. (Pindar Vineyards, 37645 Route 25, Peconic, pindar.net, 631-734-6200)

HISTORIC WALKING TOUR IN PORT WASHINGTON Meet at the red tugboat at the town dock to learn about the history of Port Washington, 11 a.m. Sept. 5-6. A 1.5-hour walking tour takes you along the shoreline with a guide. Bring a bagged lunch to enjoy at the end of the family-friendly, free tour. If weather is inclement, check the website for updates, cowneck.org. Dogs are welcome.

END OF WORLD WAR II REMEMBERED The museum continues the observation of this year’s 75th anniversary of the end of World War II with outdoor displays of operational armor from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 5-6. Armor will be on display outside the museum with vehicles driven periodically throughout the day. Social distancing protocols will be followed both inside the museum and for those observing the armor in motion outside the building. (Old Bethpage Village Restoration, 1303 Round Swamp Rd., museumofamericanarmor.com, 516-454-8265. Donations accepted.)

DRIVE-IN OUTDOOR CONCERTS Eagles tribute band, the Best of the Eagles performs live, 7 p.m. Sept. 6 at LIU-Post, Tilles Center. Tickets are $79 per car, $99 preferred parking and $35 for motorcycles. (720 Northern Blvd., Brookville, tillescenter.org, 516-299-3100)

At Adventureland in East Farmingdale, tribute band Almost Queen performs the hit classics made famous by Queen on Sept. 5 at 8 p.m. The "Freestyle Carstock" drive-in show features TKA, Judy Torres, Cynthia, Soave and Sammy Zone on Sept. 6. Music will be available on your car radio and giant movie screens will project the performances. Food is available for purchase. If you leave your car, you must wear a mask. Tickets per car (up to 6 people) are $185 and must be purchased in advance on eventbrite.com. Gates open at 6 p.m., show is at 8 p.m.

END OF SUMMER OPEN PADDLE DAY Is kayaking right for you? Here's your chance to find out by visiting the Dinghy Shop between 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Sept. 5. You're invited to get out on the water and try one for free. The experts will be there to help you at the water's edge. (334 South Bayview Ave., Amityville, dinghyshop.com, 631-264-0005)

WESTHAMPTON BEACH FESTIVAL OF THE ARTS Outdoor fair features original artwork, sculptures, jewelry, paintings, metalwork, fiber art, woodworking and more on display and for sale. The fest runs 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 5 and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 6 on the great lawn on the corner of Main Street and Potunk Lane in Westhampton. The event is free and face masks are required. (35 W. Main St., Westhampton Beach)

VIRTUAL COMMUNITY MOSAIC STREET PAINTING FESTIVAL See the artwork that local artists have created with chalk starting on Sept. 3 on eastendarts.org. It's part of this year's Community Mosaic Street Painting Festival in Riverhead that has gone virtual.