TODAY'S PAPER
66° Good Afternoon
66° Good Afternoon
LifestyleHolidaysMemorial Day

Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach insider tips to beat the crowds, more

On Wednesday, May 24, 2017, aerobatic pilot Sean D. Tucker gave Newsday a bird's-eye view into his plane, his favorite way to fly, and why Memorial Day weekend is his favorite of the year.   (Credit: Newsday / Raychel Brightman)

By NEWSDAY.COM STAFF
Print

Want to avoid gridlock before and after the Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach? Here are some strategies for dodging people and parking woes:

1. PICK A SPOT Consider watching from fields 1, 2 and 6, or field 5 on Zach's Bay, all away from the bustle of the Central Mall. "You'll still have an outstanding view," promises state parks spokesman George Gorman Jr.

2. ARRIVE BY WATER Show-going boat-owners can raft up in Zach's Bay, but if you don't own a watercraft, try Freeport Water Taxi. The Nautical Mile-based tour boat operator will take 28 passengers each day to watch from the bay just north of the Jones Beach Water Tower. ($40, $30 ages 5-10; 516-521-7744)

3. GO BY BIKE Dodge the parking jams entirely by cycling the Jones Beach Bikeway right down to the show. If you don’t have your own, rent via Long Island Bicycle Tours, which will have pick-ups at the Wantagh LIRR station parking lot 9–10 a.m. Saturday, May 26-- $40 includes bike with a basket, helmet and lock. Reservations required (631-824-3360).

4. TRY YOUR LUCK It's an open secret: Many air show performers do practice runs over Jones Beach from noon to 5 p.m. Friday. It could be a good excuse to hit the beach early and get your Memorial Day weekend started.

By NEWSDAY.COM STAFF

More Lifestyle

Marco turns 1! Your baby's first year: Photo shoots, smash cakes, more
The Basilinia, a low-proof drink of blanco vermouth, Why you should be drinking low-proof cocktails
Robert Moses wanted visitors to feel as if 11 secrets of Jones Beach
Aerobatic pilot David Windmiller will return for the 11 secrets of the Bethpage Air Show
Sheira Brayer, author of the self-published paperback Motiv8: LI author to speak to moms of tweens and teens
Perennial, Garden City: Perennial is a spare eatery 50 LI spots for fine dining