The 16th annual Bethpage Air Show doesn’t officially open until the weekend, but Jones Beach State Park was packed Friday with people watching the practice runs.

There was record-breaking attendance Friday, according to George Gorman, Long Island state parks regional director for Long Island.

By about noon there were an estimated 60,000 guests who had already staked out their spots on the beach and were gazing up at the sky.

Because of the popularity of the rehearsal, Gorman said this year they’ve increased the security for Friday.

“The word has gotten out that you can come down to enjoy the practice show with less traffic, though you’ll miss some of the performers,” Gorman said.

The windy conditions grounded some of the acts Friday, including the U.S. Army Golden Knights Parachute Team, Gorman said.

“The winds are supposed to diminish tonight, so we’re keeping our fingers crossed that everything will be great for tomorrow.”

Officials predict between 350,000 to 400,000 spectators will attend this weekend's air show.

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will make their seventh appearance and the U.S. Army Golden Knights Parachute Team will be performing for the 14th time. The Geico Skytypers with their squadron of six vintage World War II aircraft, will also fly above Jones Beach.

The last Thunderbirds appearance drew 357,000 attendees.

“We are truly excited to be here at Jones Beach this weekend, particularly on Memorial Day as we remember our fallen heroes,” said Maj. Ray Geoffroy, of the Thunderbirds public affairs division. “We hope to give you a small taste of what we do as American airmen, as you hear all that wonderful jet noise this weekend.”