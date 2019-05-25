Bethpage Air Show kicks off first day at Jones Beach

Patriotism, glorious weather and the promised spectacle of aerial acrobatics performed by some of the world’s best pilots all combined to draw early crowds to Jones Beach State Park in Wantagh on Saturday.

Minutes before the scheduled 10 a.m. start of the 16th annual Bethpage Air Show, Farmingdale State College flight instructors began circling the beach in the oval, one of the first maneuvers taught to all pilots.

Earlier in the morning, park director Kevin Connelly was advising attendees to stake out a place on the sand and check out the military recruiting displays along the boardwalk. He was also dealing with a myriad details including ensuring the dirt landing zone for helicopters was hosed down to prevent dust.

“With such a great forecast, it’s great to get out and get rid of the winter doldrums,” he said.

The two-day air show over Memorial Day weekend is headlined by the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds.

The military jets almost always are the biggest crowd-pleasers, though the show also includes the U.S. Army Golden Knights parachute team, exceptional stunt pilots and vintage warplanes.

David Windmiller, Matt Chapman and Dell Coller in the Jack Link’s Screamin’ Sasquatch and Team Oracle’s Sean D. Tucker — performing for the first time at the park with another pilot, Jessy Panzer — are set to enthrall the audience with almost unimaginable dives, twists, tumbles and even near-stalls. So is Red Bull helicopter pilot Aaron Fitzgerald.

Though the GEICO Skytypers lost a pilot in a Melville crash shortly after last year’s show, they again will put in their signature performance. The U.S. Coast Guard will demonstrate a rescue operation.

While Memorial Day is the unofficial start of summer on the Island, the holiday is dedicated to all the servicemen and women slain in battle.

“I feel like this is the patriotic thing as an American to be out there and support these amazing pilots,” said Michael Gandolfo, 57, of Farmingdale, who was accompanied by some neighbors.

“We do it every year,” said one, Joanne Finocchiaro.

“It always gives you a sense of patriotism,” said another, Karin Pagano, 52.

The forecast is promising for Sunday as well, which means that unlike last year, when rain put the kibosh to the second day's performance, Long Islanders will get to choose between the two.