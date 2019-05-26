The way Marine veteran Paul Haven sees it, attending the Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach is a must on Memorial Day weekend, as is arriving early before the crowds.

The Ronkonkoma resident, 55, got to the sand around 6:30 a.m. Sunday, three and a half hours before the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and other planes were scheduled to take to the sky, bringing with him his daughter, Marisa Haven, 24, son-in-law, Joshua Moore, 27, and a big American flag to attach to his tent.

He knows the show is a crowd-pleaser and he convinced his family visiting from Montclair, Virginia, to get up early and see it.

“They’re not going to invite this many people and not wow them,” Paul Haven said. “You live on Long Island, you gotta come see the air show.”

Army veteran Tommy Lupo also had the duty of getting his friends out of bed early to get a prime spot on the beach around 6:30 a.m.

His sixth year attending the show, Lupo, 31, of Central Islip, said he gets the same spot every year, along one of the fences that partitions a walkway.

This year, with first-timers Theresa Prisco, 33, and Gary Lowitt, 31, both from Brentwood, he set up two cornhole boards and another game called Bean Bag Bucketz, six orange buckets affixed to a black tripod.

Lupo and Lowitt, childhood hockey teammates who bumped into each other while on tours with the Army in Iraq, eagerly demonstrated the game as they awaited the start of the show.

“It’s the love of the beach,” Lupo said, about the draw of the air show. ”I love the show, the tricks that they do; it’s Memorial Day, you see all the utility helicopters.”

Down the beach, already starting to fill up around 7:30 a.m., Townsel Henry, 10, Stewart Henry, 6 and Ava Henry, 4, played in the sand to pass the hours before the show started.

Parents Stewart and Guerline Henry have been coming to the show since before the births of their two younger children and know to arrive early.

“One year there was so much traffic, we could not get in,” Stewart Henry said. This year 6-year-old Stewart urged his family to get up early to make it in time, his father said.

For Praynay Aluri, 9, and his sister Juhitha, 7, from Jericho, the 8 a.m. arrival was worth it to get a good spot for their first air show.

Their mother, Vijaya Aluri, said people told her to arrive early.

“So we thought of going to Washington, but we would like to see this, so we didn’t go,” she said.

The kids were enthusiastic, asking questions about the types of planes they’d see, the directions they’d come from and how close they’d be.

The eight members of the Castillo family left their Bay Shore home in time to get their tent, chairs and coolers set up on the beach by 8 a.m. sharp.

“We gotta make it before 8 o’clock, that’s a fact,” Agustin Castillo, 47, said. He has been coming to the show for 12 years and he has it down to a science.

Buy all the food the day before, pack the car early, bring more than you need, keep it in the car and go back for it if necessary. Coming from the east, park in Field 4 which is less crowded than Field 5 early on.

“I think it’s a really good time to spend with the family and of course … honor the people that went into those wars and everything,” Castillo said.