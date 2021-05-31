TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
LifestyleHolidaysMemorial Day

2021 Bethpage Air Show photos

By Newsday Staff
Print

Planes of all varieties are soaring in Long Island skies on Memorial Day for the 2021 Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach State Park.

Scenes at today's Bethpage Air Show at Jones
Credit: Newsday/Alejandra Villa Loarca

Scenes at today's Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach in Wantagh, Monday May 31, 2021..

Scenes at today's Bethpage Air Show at Jones
Credit: Newsday/Alejandra Villa Loarca

Scenes at today's Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach in Wantagh, Monday May 31, 2021..

The US Air Force Thunderbirds take to the
Credit: Newsday/Alejandra Villa Loarca

The US Air Force Thunderbirds take to the sky during today's Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach in Wantagh, Monday May 31, 2021..

A member of the U.S. Army Golden Knights
Credit: Newsday / Alejandra Villa Loarca

A member of the U.S. Army Golden Knights parachutes in during Monday's Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach in Wantagh.

Members of the U.S. Army Golden Knights parachute
Credit: Newsday / Alejandra Villa Loarca

Members of the U.S. Army Golden Knights parachute in during the Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach in Wantagh on Monday.

Viewing the Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach
Credit: Newsday / Alejandra Villa Loarca

Viewing the Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach in Wantagh Monday.

A scene from Monday's Bethpage Air Show at
Credit: Newsday / Alejandra Villa Loarca

A scene from Monday's Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach in Wantagh.

The United StatesAir Force Thunderbirds take to the
Credit: Newsday / Alejandra Villa Loarca

The United StatesAir Force Thunderbirds take to the sky during Monday's Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach in Wantagh.

The GEICO Skytypers take to the sky during
Credit: Newsday / Alejandra Villa Loarca

The GEICO Skytypers take to the sky during the Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach in Wantagh Monday.

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds take to the
Credit: Newsday / Alejandra Villa Loarca

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds take to the sky during Monday's Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach in Wantagh.

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds take to the
Credit: Newsday / Alejandra Villa Loarca

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds take to the sky during Monday's Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach in Wantagh.

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds performed in Monday's
Credit: Newsday / Alejandra Villa Loarca

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds performed in Monday's Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach in Wantagh.

Members of the U.S. Army Golden Knights parachute
Credit: Newsday / Alejandra Villa Loarca

Members of the U.S. Army Golden Knights parachute in during the Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach in Wantagh Monday.

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds take to the
Credit: Newsday / Alejandra Villa Loarca

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds take to the sky during Monday's Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach in Wantagh.

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds take to the
Credit: Newsday / Alejandra Villa Loarca

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds take to the sky during the Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach in Wantagh on Monday.

A scene from Monday's Bethpage Air Show at
Credit: Newsday / Alejandra Villa Loarca

A scene from Monday's Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach in Wantagh.

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds take to the
Credit: Newsday / Alejandra Villa Loarca

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds take to the sky during Monday's Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach in Wantagh.

Beachgoers wait for the air show to begin
Credit: Newsday / Alejandra Villa Loarca

Beachgoers wait for the air show to begin at Jones Beach on Monday.

Friends Ciana Caballo, 10, and Dominick Potornai, 9,
Credit: Newsday/Alejandra Villa Loarca

Friends Ciana Caballo, 10, and Dominick Potornai, 9, of Massapequa Park, play by the water as they wait for the airshow to begin at Jones Beach on Monday.

Beachgoers as the wait for the airshow to
Credit: Newsday/Alejandra Villa Loarca

Beachgoers wait for the airshow to begin at Jones Beach on Monday.

Beachgoers as the wait for the airshow to
Credit: Newsday/Alejandra Villa Loarca

Beachgoers wait for the airshow to begin at Jones Beach on Monday.

An A-10 Thunderbolt takes to the sky during
Credit: Barry Sloan

An A-10 Thunderbolt takes to the sky during a rehearsal for the Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach in Wantagh, Friday, May 28, 2021.

Spectators look on as the US Air Force
Credit: Barry Sloan

Spectators look on as the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds take to the sky during a rehearsal for the Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach in Wantagh, Friday, May 28, 2021.

The US Air Force Thunderbirds take to the
Credit: Barry Sloan

The US Air Force Thunderbirds take to the sky during a rehearsal for the Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach in Wantagh, Friday, May 28, 2021.

The US Air Force Thunderbirds take to the
Credit: Barry Sloan

The US Air Force Thunderbirds take to the sky during a rehearsal for the Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach in Wantagh, Friday, May 28, 2021.

The GEICO Skytypers take to the sky during
Credit: Barry Sloan

The GEICO Skytypers take to the sky during a rehearsal for the Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach in Wantagh, Friday, May 28, 2021.

Spectators look on as the US Air Force
Credit: Barry Sloan

Spectators look on as the US Air Force Thunderbirds take to the sky during a rehearsal for the Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach in Wantagh, Friday, May 28, 2021.

The GEICO Skytypers take to the sky during
Credit: Barry Sloan

The GEICO Skytypers take to the sky during a rehearsal for the Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach in Wantagh, Friday, May 28, 2021.

Members of the U. S. Army Golden Knights
Credit: Barry Sloan

Members of the U.S. Army Golden Knights parachute in during a rehearsal for the Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach in Wantagh, Friday, May 28, 2021.

Photographers point their lenses skyward during a rehearsal
Credit: Barry Sloan

Photographers point their lenses skyward during a rehearsal for the Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach in Wantagh, Friday, May 28, 2021.

The US Air Force Thunderbirds take to the
Credit: Barry Sloan

The US Air Force Thunderbirds take to the sky during a rehearsal for the Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach in Wantagh, Friday, May 28, 2021.

The US Air Force Thunderbirds take to the
Credit: Barry Sloan

The US Air Force Thunderbirds take to the sky during a rehearsal for the Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach in Wantagh, Friday, May 28, 2021.

The US Air Force Thunderbirds take to the
Credit: Barry Sloan

The US Air Force Thunderbirds take to the sky during a rehearsal for the Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach in Wantagh, Friday, May 28, 2021.

By Newsday Staff

More Lifestyle

Em Moratti, of Huntington, at the Long Island
'Together Again': Long Island's LGBTQ events returning to in-person celebrations
The Ramblin' Man wrap at Soul Brew in
3 new LI cafes to check out now
Splish Splash Water Park in Calverton reopens Memorial
Splish Splash opens for the season, more things to do this weekend
Poor weather made it unsafe to proceed with
Poor weather dampens Memorial Day weekend
Left to right: Ren Crook, baker, Carlos Barbosa,
New East End bread baker hits the big time — without a shop
Didn’t find what you were looking for?