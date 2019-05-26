Scenes from the Bethpage Air Show Day 2

See photos from the second day of the Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach on May 26, 2019.

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds get in formation during the Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach on Sunday.

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds soar across Jones Beach during the Bethpage Air Show on Sunday.

Planes fly out of formation as crowds watch at Jones Beach on Sunday.

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds perform during the Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach on Sunday.

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds soar in formation during the Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach on Sunday.

A plane flies over the crowds at the Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach on Sunday.

Elise Turley, 22, of Bethpage, watches for the planes at the air show at Jones Beach on Sunday.

Vintage planes fly at the Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach on Sunday.

An osprey grabs a fish from surf during the air show at Jones Beach on Sunday.

Spectators and beachgoers at the Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach on Sunday. Some came as early as 6:30 a.m.

Spectators and beachgoers at the Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach on Sunday. Some came as early as 6:30 a.m. By 12:15 p.m., roads leading to the beach were closed.

A plane flies over Jones Beach during the second day of the Bethpage Air Show.

Traffic on the way to the Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach on Sunday. Roads leading to the beach were closed at 12:15 p.m. since all parking fields were filled to capacity.

Juhitha, 7, and Praynay Aluri, 9, of Jericho, work on a sandcastle before the air show on Sunday morning at Jones Beach.