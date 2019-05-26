TODAY'S PAPER
LifestyleHolidaysMemorial Day

Scenes from the Bethpage Air Show Day 2

By Newsday Staff
Print

See photos from the second day of the Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach on May 26, 2019.

US Air force Thunderbirds perform at the Bethpage
Photo Credit: Todd Maisel

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds get in formation during the Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach on Sunday.

US Air force Thunderbirds perform at the Bethpage
Photo Credit: Todd Maisel

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds soar across Jones Beach during the Bethpage Air Show on Sunday.

Beachgoers atttend the Bethpage Air Show at Jones
Photo Credit: Todd Maisel

Planes fly out of formation as crowds watch at Jones Beach on Sunday.

US Air force Thunderbirds perform at the Bethpage
Photo Credit: Todd Maisel

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds perform during the Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach on Sunday.

US Air force Thunderbirds perform at the Bethpage

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds soar in formation during the Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach on Sunday.

A plane flies over the crowds at the
Photo Credit: Todd Maisel

A plane flies over the crowds at the Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach on Sunday.

Elise Turley, 22, of Bethpage watched for the
Photo Credit: Todd Maisel

Elise Turley, 22, of Bethpage, watches for the planes at the air show at Jones Beach on Sunday.

Vintage planes fly at the Bethpage Air Show
Photo Credit: Todd Maisel

Vintage planes fly at the Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach on Sunday.

An osprey grabs a fish from surf at
Photo Credit: Todd Maisel

An osprey grabs a fish from surf during the air show at Jones Beach on Sunday.

Spectators and beachgoers at the Bethpage Air Show
Photo Credit: Todd Maisel

Spectators and beachgoers at the Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach on Sunday. Some came as early as 6:30 a.m.

Spectators and beachgoers at the Bethpage Air Show
Photo Credit: Todd Maisel

Spectators and beachgoers at the Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach on Sunday. Some came as early as 6:30 a.m. By 12:15 p.m., roads leading to the beach were closed.

A plane flies during the second day of
Photo Credit: Todd Maisel

A plane flies over Jones Beach during the second day of the Bethpage Air Show.

Traffic on the way to the Bethpage Air
Photo Credit: Todd Maisel

Traffic on the way to the Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach on Sunday. Roads leading to the beach were closed at 12:15 p.m. since all parking fields were filled to capacity.

Juhitha, 7, and Praynay Aluri, 9, of Jericho,
Photo Credit: Newsday/Rachel O’Brien

Juhitha, 7, and Praynay Aluri, 9, of Jericho, work on a sandcastle before the air show on Sunday morning at Jones Beach.

Gary Lowitt, 31, of Brentwood, and Tommy Lupo,
Photo Credit: Newsday/Rachel O’Brien

Gary Lowitt, 31, of Brentwood, and Tommy Lupo, 31, of Central Islip, play Bean Bag Bucketz game at Jones Beach on Sunday.

