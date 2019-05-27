Flags representing Maine to Hawaii and all the states between once again rose at Mount Sinai’s Heritage Park on Memorial Day to honor the nation and the soldiers who have died defending it.

The event, organized by Mount Sinai resident Fred Drewes and first held in 2010, features flags from all 50 states, U.S. territories, military branches, Washington, D.C., Long Island towns such as Brookhaven and Riverhead and earlier iterations of the American flag. The flags are displayed every year on Memorial Day, Independence Day and Veterans Day.

Volunteers, mostly Boy Scouts from local troops, install the flags along the park’s Avenue of America.

Mount Sinai's event was among numerous parades and observances for the day on Long Island.

“I think one of the important things is they [the Scouts] understand what it is to be in this great country we live in, and the process of how the country grew and why we stand here today,” said John Lamparter, 16, assistant senior patrol leader with Troop 454 of Terryville, who frequently volunteers for the event.

Residents stopped to thank the Scouts for their efforts as they strolled along the walkway.

Kathy Carley, a retired elementary school teacher from Rocky Point, thought about how the country came to be as she stopped to read plaques in front of the state flags.

“It’s a connection to our great history as the United States. From where we started to where we are today,” said Carley, who wore a scarf bearing an American flag design and attended with her husband, Patrick, a Vietnam War veteran.

“We’ve always been very proud of our nation,” Kathy Carley said. “We always have a flag outside our home.”