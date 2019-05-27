Three shots from the Honor Guard's rifles resounded Monday morning in the heart of Locust Valley, a decades-old Memorial Day Parade tradition at the site of the war memorial to those killed in World War II, Korea and Vietnam.

The day was bright and sunny. Classic cars and shiny firetrucks rolled through the center of the hamlet. The middle school band marched as a line of little children sat on the curb waving flags, their parents and grandparents looking on from lawn chairs not far behind.

But for the quiet North Shore community, the day of remembrance for those who died in active military duty meant mourning one of their own who made the ultimate sacrifice only seven weeks ago in Afghanistan: Sgt. Robert Hendriks, a 2012 Locust Valley High School graduate.

On April 8, Hendriks, 25, became the first fallen soldier from the quiet town since Army Sgt. James Harrington Jr. was killed in the Vietnam War in 1968. Hendriks' name will be the 21st added to the war memorial at the intersection of Forest Avenue and Weir Lane on July 4.

“People generally think that it’s our grandfathers and great-grandfathers who we honor on this day for their service, but it’s also young soldiers,” said Lindsay Fox, 39, who attended with her extended family, including 12 children ranging in age from 3 to 13.

Her mother-in-law, Victoria Fox, 68, a 33-year resident of Locust Valley, said while the family has gathered all weekend for cookouts and Wiffle Ball games, “it’s important for the kids to see them hang the wreath on the memorial and to know that there was real sacrifice — and that the way we live in this idyllic place doesn’t come cheap.”

Along the parade route, groups gathered in front of their homes and on front lawns. Frank Pistone, 51, and his wife Grace, 49, hosted breakfast at the foot of their driveway for about two dozen friends.

Guests got red, white and blue leis, along with bagels, doughnuts, coffee and other treats. The Pistones said they get up at 7 a.m. to set up and do it so others will come out and watch the parade.

“It gives us a chance to support the community but also to remember the fallen troops,” Frank Pistone said.

All wore wristbands in remembrance of Hendriks, similar to ones given out at the high school.

Hendriks was among three Marine reservists killed when a roadside bomb hit their convoy near Bagram Air Base, 20 miles north of the capital of Kabul.

The attack also killed New York City firefighter Staff Sgt. Christopher Slutman, 43, of Newark, Delaware, and Sgt. Benjamin S. Hines, 31, of York, Pennsylvania.

During his funeral service last month, Hendriks was remembered as the kid who played war games with friends in Locust Valley and wanted to follow in the footsteps of an uncle, a cousin and a great-grandfather who had all gone to war.

The high school senior entered the Marine Corps before he was old enough, with his parents signing a waiver so he could enlist. He joined the 2nd Battalion, 25th Marines, a reserve infantry battalion based in Garden City.

In Locust Valley, his sacrifice was recognized during a scholarship fundraiser earlier this month and at the high school’s fifth annual Flags for Freedom ceremony, an event that gives each graduating senior an American flag.

Monday, outside the public library, hundreds of red foam poppies — inspired by the iconic 1915 poem “In Flanders Fields” by Canadian military doctor Maj. John McCrae, often used in veterans’ remembrance — were placed on the lawn. The project, another yearly feature, was crafted by the local Girl Scouts troop.

“It’s certainly more poignant this year,” said Doug Gamble, commander of Locust Valley's American Legion Post 962, who served in the Marines in the 1950s. “It’s been many, many years since one of our own has been lost.”