The Bethpage Air Show returns in person, Splish Splash reopens and summer fun begins Memorial Day weekend. Here's what's happening:

BETHPAGE AIR SHOW Performances by the Thunderbirds F-16 Fighting Falcons team, Fairchild Republic A-10 Thunderbolt II close air support attack aircraft, the U.S. Army Golden Knights parachute team, the U.S. Coast Guard Search and Rescue; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 29-30, Jones Beach State Park, advance parking ticket required, capacity will be limited to 50%, $10 parking fee, bethpageairshow.com, 516-490-2400.

FLAG PLACEMENT AT NATIONAL CEMETERY Pay tribute to servicemen and women by placing flags at the grave sites at national cemetery. Sign up and you'll be assigned a section and several flags; 7 a.m. May 29, Calverton National Cemetry, 210 Princeton Blvd., Wading River, cem.va.gov, 631-727-5410.

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND AT THE MUSEUM OF AMERICAN ARMOR An outdoor display of historic, "Friend and Foe" armor including a replica German Tiger tank and sturmgeschütz assault tank will confront an American Hellcat tank destroyer and the legendary Sherman tank along with other vehicles that include allied halftracks, armored cars and artillery, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. May 29-30, Old Bethpage Village Restoration, 1303 Round Swamp Road, Old Bethpage, COVID protocols are observed inside the museum where donations are requested: $15, $8 for ages 5-12, seniors (60+) and veterans, www.museumofamericanarmor.org.

COMMUNITY MOSAIC STREET PAINTING FESTIVAL Street painting with chalk, crafts fair, live music, drumming, children's activities and more; noon to 5 p.m. May 30, rain date: 2 to 5 p.m. May 31, East End Arts School, 141 East Main St., Riverhead, free, register on websie to be a street painting artist, eastendarts.org, 631-797-0900.

AMERICAN AIRPOWER MUSEUM Continuing in its tradition of participation in the Jones Beach Air show, the museum will have its "Arsenal of Democracy" warbirds including a B-25, a Douglas C-47, a Grumman Avenger, the T-6 Texan and AT-28 flying in the air show on May 29-30. They'll lift off from Republic Airport to take part in the air show from Hangar 3, 1230 New Highway, Farmingdale. In addition, three visiting F-18s will be on display on the museum’s tarmac from May 27-30. Museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., May 27-May 30, $15 adults, $10 seniors and veterans, $8 ages 5-12, americanairpowermuseum.com, 631-293-6398.

SPRING VILLAGE ART AND CRAFT FAIR Artists and artisans featuring one-of-a-kind creations and designs; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., May 29, rain date May 30, Smithtown Historical Society, 239 Middle Country Rd., free, smithtownhistorical.org, 631-265-6768.

SPLISH SPLASH OPENING Park reopens after remaining closed last season; 2549 Splish Splash Dr., Calverton. Opens Memorial Day weekend; splishsplash.com, 631-727-3600.

BARBARA BARTELL MEMORIAL RUNDAY 5K Race begins at 950 South Oyster Bay Rd., and continues through the streets of Hicksville and Bethpage. Kids' fun run (ages 12 and younger) begins at 8 a.m., benefits mental health and substance abuse counseling, 8:30 a.m. May 29. Fees for the 5k: $25, $10 ages 16 and younger; free for fun run, nwsdy.li/bbartell, 516-396-2753.

LONG BEACH MEMORIAL DAY CITY MANAGER 10-MILE RACE TO REMEMBER 10-mile/5k race on the boardwalk dedicated to the memory of race founder Ralph Kaplan; 8 a.m., May 30, Long Beach Recreation Center, Magnolia Boulevard, at West Bay Drive, Long Beach, longbeachny.gov/rec, 516-431-3890.