Instead of going to an Irish bar or devouring a plate of corn beef and cabbage, celebrate St. Patrick’s Day by being part of something bigger. The Nutty Irishman and 317 Main Street of Farmingdale are attempting to beat the Guinness World Record for the largest human shamrock at Howitt Middle School's football field in Farmingdale on Saturday, March 14 at 3 p.m.

“This is something everyone can get behind in the village that’s fun and different,” says Nutty and 317 co-owner Kevin Cleary. “It’s starting to create a buzz downtown.”

HOW IT WORKS

Participants pay $10 to register, unless you are younger than 21 in which case entry is free. Proceeds go to the St. Baldrick’s Foundation, which raises money for pediatric cancer research and development.

“We are going to have a big shamrock painted on the field which people can fill in,” says Cleary. “Once you register, you get a green poncho. You must put the poncho on and work your way through to fill out the shamrock.”

The current record is held by Blackrock College in Dublin, Ireland, which drew 815 people on March 6, 2013. “The goal is to get between 1,200-1,500 people,” says Cleary. “We are trying to put Farmingdale on the map."

GUINNESS RULES

In order to officially get in the Guinness Book of World Records, organizers making an attempt must fill out an application prior to the event. Then comes a 27-page document of specific instructions that have to be followed as to how the activity must be captured.

Best Bets Get the scoop on events, nightlife, day trips, family fun and things to do on Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“Everything needs to be recorded. There must be video and photo evidence throughout the entire day,” says Cleary. “You also need two third-party witnesses to sign off on various documents and proof of how you are counting the people.”

Enter Rob Madden, a certified commercial drone pilot who will fly his DJI Mavic 2 Pro above the field to capture the entire scope of the event.

“We will probably have to go 150-200 feet in the air to get the full view,” says Madden. “I’ll get a bunch of shots and angles with a 20-megapixel capture. Regardless of the weather, it should come out perfect.”

Documented material gets sent to Guinness to be analyzed for a determination on whether the record was beaten or not.

UPSTATE COMPETITION

A massive effort to beat the human shamrock record was made last year in the city of Elmira in upstate New York. Despite drawing 1,200 people, the attempt was snagged on a technicality.

“There were spaces in our shamrock,” says Elmira mayor Dan Mandell. “If you look at the photos there are some, one area is more densely filled. They said that it didn’t qualify. We had to condense it. The rules are the rules.”

Jennifer Herrick, executive director of Elmira Downtown Development said the city is going to try again on Sunday, March 15--this time with no gaps and extra gear. "We drew 1,200 people, but turned away another 300 because we didn’t have enough ponchos,” she said.

Regardless of the competition, Farmingdale is geared up to complete the task.

“This village has so much spirit, I think we will do it without a doubt,” says Farmingdale mayor Ralph Ekstrand. “Dalers can do anything.”

Ekstrand even reached out to Mandell to broker a bet between the two communities.

“I want to do a little friendly wager with the mayor of Elmira. Maybe a bushel of upstate apples for a case of Farmingdale-brewed beer from Lithology,” says Ekstrand. “Who knows, we may become sister villages.”

In fact, a third attempt is taking place in Willoughby, Ohio on Sunday, March 15 as well.

“We figured we were going to feel some type of pinch from other communities this year,” says Herrick. “A little healthy competition doesn’t hurt anybody.”

An afterparty with live music will take place at The Nutty Irishman where paid participants 21 and over get a free pint of Guinness beer. Families can go to 317 Main Street where there will be live entertainment and cookies for those under 21.