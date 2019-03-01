Time to celebrate the spirit of St. Patrick with Irish music served in different ways — from traditional Celtic to shamrockin’ jams:

THE CELTIC TENORS

For 20 years, this vocal trio from Ireland, accompanied by pianist-guitarist Brian McGrane, delivers a mix of Irish folk songs (“Danny Boy, “Whiskey in the Jar”), grand opera (“Brindisi” from “La Traviata,” “La Donna è Mobile” from “Rigoletto”), American singer-songwriter works (“Feels Like Home” by Randy Newman, “Forever Young” by Bob Dylan) and old American folk songs (“Shenandoah,” “Hard Times Come Again No More”).

“We blend three different tenors together which makes a unique sound,” says founding member Matthew Gilsenan.

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. March 7 at NYCB Theatre at Westbury, 960 Brush Hollow Rd. in Westbury

INFO 516-247-5200, thetheatreatwestbury.com

ADMISSION $39.50 to $95.50

SHILELAGH LAW

Best Bets Get the scoop on events, nightlife, day trips, family fun and things to do on Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Bare-knuckle Irish music is how singer-guitarist Rich Popovic labels his band’s music.

“We inject traditional Irish songs like ‘The Wild Rover,’ ‘Come Out Ye’ Black and Tans’ and ‘Boys of the Old Brigade’ with some extra energy and attitude,” says Popovic. They also do originals like their 9/11 tribute, “Christmas in New York.”

Shilelagh Law likes to make their crowd part of the show. “We are all blue-collar guys therefore it’s easy for us to connect with our crowd,” says Popovic. “We get people to dance and sing along. Sometimes we even drag them on stage and share drinks.”

WHEN | WHERE 10 p.m. March 9 at Mulcahy’s, 3232 Railroad Ave. in Wantagh

INFO 516-783-7500, muls.com

ADMISSION $20 ($15 advance)

RED HOT CHILLI PIPERS

The Pipers play their own genre of music — bag rock.

“We take bagpipe songs and add a rock element then take rock songs and add bagpipes,” says piper Kevin MacDonald.

The Pipers transform rock anthems like Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin’,” AC/DC’s “Thunderstruck,” Deep Purple’s “Smoke on the Water” and Queen’s “We Will Rock You” along with traditional Irish tunes “The Silver Spear,” “Wild Mountain Time” and “Will Ye Go Lassie Go.”

Donning black kilts and red socks, the Pipers go full blast on stage.

“It’s two-hours of nonstop energy and fun,” promises MacDonald. “We’re all best mates, and we let our fans in that circle.”

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. March 12 at Patchogue Theatre, 71 E.Main St. in Patchogue

INFO 631-207-1313, patchoguetheatre.org

ADMISSION $25 to $55

SONGS OF IRELAND: A CELTIC CELEBRATION

Four male Irish tenors in tuxedos meet four female Irish sopranos in dresses accompanied by a pianist and an accordion player in this massive stage production.

They trade harmonies on Irish favorites like “Go Away Bay,” “When Irish Eyes are Smiling,” “The Green Tint of France” and “The Rose of Tralee.”

“We perform powerful Irish melodies that carry meaningful messages,” says singer George Hutton. “These songs tell stories of Ireland and immigration to America in the 1800s. We really want to share that story with our audience.”

The show also includes crossover tunes like Simon & Garfunkel’s “Bridge Over Troubled Water” and “I Dreamed a Dream” from “Les Miserables.”

WHEN | WHERE 7 p.m. March 13 at Madison Theatre at Molloy College, 1000 Hempstead Avenue in Rockville Centre; 3 p.m. March 17 at LIU Post’s Tilles Center, 720 Northern Blvd. in Brookville

INFO 516-323-4444 , madisontheatreny.org; 516-299-3100, tillescenter.org

ADMISSION $45 to $55, Madison Theatre; $39 to $59, Tilles Center

CELTIC WOMAN

Girl power is the focus of this group, which is comprised of four females who combine traditional folk, classical and musical theater.

“It’s an uplifting, emotional journey,” says Tara McNeill, who plays fiddle, harp and sings. “There will be moments that get you out of your seat tapping along and then some storytelling brings it back to our roots.”

Their two-act show features a large band with dancers, bagpipers and even an Irish whistle.

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. March 20 at LIU Post’s Tilles Center

INFO 516-299-3100, tillescenter.org

ADMISSION $43 to $154