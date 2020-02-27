MARCH 1

BETHPAGE

Begins at 2 p.m. in front of St. Martin of Tours Church on Central Avenue, travels through downtown Bethpage and ends on Broadway at the Showmobile; 516-286-7800.

EAST ISLIP

Begins at 2 p.m. at the East Islip Library, 381 E. Main Street, travels west along Main Street to Irish Lane; aohdiv7.org, 631-581-9317.

GARDEN CITY

Steps off 1 p.m. at Court House and County Seat drives, west on Old Country Road, north on Mineola Boulevard and east on Jericho Turnpike; irishamericansoc.com, 516-746-9392.

MARCH 7

KINGS PARK

Starts at noon at the corner of Lou Avenue and Pulaski Road, continues down Main Street, ending on Old Dock Road at William T. Rogers Middle School; kpstpat.com, 631-848-2110.

MARCH 8

HUNTINGTON

Starts at 2 p.m., just north of the Huntington train station along New York Avenue, turns west onto Main Street ending at the Church of St. Patrick on Main Street; huntingtonhibernians.com.

MARCH 14

AMAGANSETT

Billed as the “world’s shortest parade,” steps off at noon at Saxon Avenue and ends at the Stephen Talkhouse on Main Street; amagansettchamber.org, 516-456-4016.

BAY SHORE-BRIGHTWATERS

Steps off at 2 p.m. from South Saxon Avenue, travels west along Main Street, finishing in front of St. Patrick’s Church; stpatricksparadebsbw.com, 631-665-6668.

CUTCHOGUE

Runs down Route 25, starting at 2 p.m. at Cox Lane, ending in Cutchogue Village. There will be vintage cars, local fire departments, marching bands, civic organizations and more; northforkchamberofcommerce.org, 631-734-5959.

ST. JAMES

Begins 1 p.m. at Woodlawn and Lake avenues and proceeds north to the LIRR train station. There will be marching bands, firetrucks, floats and more; 631-584-8510.

WESTHAMPTON BEACH

Begins at noon, but with new route to be announced due to construction on Main Street; 631-506-1473, whbstpats.com.

MARCH 15

BAYPORT-BLUE POINT

Runs on Montauk Highway beginning 11 a.m. at Snedecor Avenue in Bayport and ending at Blue Point Avenue in Blue Point. There will be live music, dancers, floats, fire trucks and more; 631-363-0154, bayportbluepoint.com.

CENTER MORICHES

Runs on Main Street beginning at 2 p.m. from Lake Avenue east to South Ocean Avenue and features fire trucks, bands, floats and Irish dancers; 631-874-3849, moricheschamber.org.

FARMINGDALE

Proceeds down Main Street beginning at 1 p.m. from Northside Elementary School to the Village Green; 516-293-9700.

MILLER PLACE-ROCKY POINT

Runs east on 25A, starting 1 p.m. at Harrison Avenue in Miller Place and ending at the corner of Broadway in Rocky Point. There will be floats, live music, Irish dancers, fire trucks and more; 631-473-5100, friendsofsaintpatrick.com.

MARCH 21

BRENTWOOD

Steps off at 1 p.m. at the intersection of Washington Avenue and Clarke Street, continues south and ends at Ross Memorial Park on Brentwood Road; facebook.com/brentwoodnystpatricksdayparade.

HAMPTON BAYS

Starts at 11 a.m. at the Hampton Bays Elementary School on Ponquogue Avenue to Montauk Highway, west to the reviewing stand, ending in the Hampton Atrium parking lot. There will be bagpipe bands, floats, Irish dancers and local youth groups; 631-905-6051, hbstpatricksdayparade.com.

ROCKVILLE CENTRE

Steps off at noon at Long Beach Road and Maple Avenue, continues along Maple Avenue ending on North Village and Quealy Place; rvcstpatrick.com.

MARCH 22

GLEN COVE

Starts at 1 p.m. at Finley Middle School on Forest Avenue, on to School Street, then Glen Street and finishes at St. Patrick’s Roman Catholic Church. There will be live bands, antique cars, military trucks and more; facebook.com/glencoveirishparade.

MONTAUK

Begins at noon, runs up Edgemere Street, then turns on to Main Street and finishes by the IGA. There will be floats, bands, fire departments, antique cars and more; montaukfriendsoferin.org.

PATCHOGUE

Starts at noon on Route 112 and East Main Street and runs west to the corner of West Avenue and West Main, 631-207-1000, patchoguechamber.com.

RONKONKOMA

Starts at 2 p.m. at the corner of Patchogue-Holbrook and Portion roads, continues to Ronkonkoma Avenue, south on Hawkins Avenue to Church Street and ends at St. Joseph’s Church; ronkonkomaparade.org.

WANTAGH

Starts at 2 p.m. on Wantagh and Beltagh avenues, continues south on Wantagh Avenue and ends at Triangle Park and Railroad Avenue; 516-679-0100, wantaghchamber.wildapricot.org.

MARCH 28

BELLPORT

Begins 11 a.m. at the corner of Station and Head of the Neck roads, down Main Street ending at the Bellport Fire House; 631-438-1713.

JAMESPORT

Kicks off 1 p.m. on Main Road and Washington Avenue, left on Manor Lane ending at the Jamesport Fire Department; 631-461-3884, eastendemeraldsociety.com.



Compiled by Gina Tabarus with Keri Wall-Treudler.