March madness is in full swing on Long Island for St. Paddy’s Day weekend. Looking for a four-leaf clover? You’re in luck! Here’s 17 weekend activities starting from top o’ the mornin’ to the last pint of Guinness:

FRIDAY, MARCH 15

HAUNT Look out for leprechauns trying to steal gold coins at the Bayville Haunted Saint Patrick’s House 8-11 p.m. March 15-16 and 8-10 p.m. March 17 ($25.75-$34.75, 516-624-04678, bayvillehauntedsaintpatricks.com)

COMEDY Spend the evening laughing with a trio of comics Mike Keegan, Bill McCarty and Moody McCarthy at Irish Comedy Night at My Father’s Place in the Roslyn Hotel on Friday, March 15 at 8 p.m. ($30, 516-413-3535, myfathersplace.com)

SATURDAY, MARCH 16

RACE Kick off the weekend with a 5K run on Saturday, March 16 at the St. Patrick’s Day 5K in Holbrook at 9 a.m. or the 26th annual “Go for the Green” 5K in Smithtown at 9:30 a.m. Kids can even get in on the action at Holbrook’s Little Leprechaun Fun Run at 8:30 a.m. ($25, kids run $10) or Smithtown’s One Mile Family Fun Run at 9:30 a.m. ($30 5K run, $18 family run)

PARADE Take in the pipe and marching bands marching down Lake Avenue from Woodlawn to Railroad Avenue at the St. James St. Patrick’s Day Parade at 1 p.m. Saturday (631-584-8510, stjameschamber.org)

Best Bets Get the scoop on events, nightlife, day trips, family fun and things to do on Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

LIVE MUSIC Grab a brew and enjoy the sounds of Jellyband at Greenport Harbor Brewing Company in Peconic 4-8 p.m. Saturday (631-477-1100,greenportharborbrewing.com)

LAUGHS Let comics Billy Winn, Bryan McKenna, Rob Ryan, Sean Donnelly, Steve Shaffer and Vincent McElhone tickle your funny bone at Irish Comedy Night at Smithtown Center for the Performing Arts at 8 p.m. Saturday, March 16 ($40, 631-724-3700, smithtownpac.org)

IRISH STEP Move to the Celtic sounds of “Rhythm of the Dance” at the Patchogue Theatre on Saturday, March 16 at 8 p.m. featuring traditional Irish step dancing with a contemporary twist. ($35-$65, 631-207-1313, patchoguetheatre.org)

MORE COMEDY Gallagher invites Long Islanders to “Get Smashed” as he’ll be demolishing his signature watermelons at the Suffolk Theater in Riverhead in the name of St. Patrick's Day at 8 p.m. Saturday ($49-$59, 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com)

PARTY Check out Pratt’s St. Patrick’s Day Green Party in The Mansion at Glen Cove 8 p.m.-midnight Saturday with live music, billiards, shuffleboard and foosball tables. (516-671-6400, glencovemansion.com)

SUNDAY, MARCH 17

PARADES Visit Patchogue’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade which kicks off at noon with pipe bands, floats, fire trucks, dancers, twirlers and scouts. (631-207-1000, patchogue.com). In Nassau, watch the Glen Cove St. Patrick’s Day Parade step off at 1 p.m. on Forest Avenue in front of Robert M. Finley Middle School continuing onto School Street then Glen Street concluding at St. Patrick’s Roman Catholic Church. (516-320-7865)

PINTS AND MORE The Post Office Café in Babylon marks the day with a 1-4 p.m. party with $5 Jameson shots and $6 Guinness pints plus live music from Bobby Digital. (631-669-9224, lessings.com)

NEW PARADE Wantagh’s inaugural St. Patrick’s Day Parade begins at 2 p.m. from Wantagh High School to Triangle Park on Railroad Avenue with a post-parade party at Mulcahy’s Pub featuring Matt Wahl and Plunge. (516-679-1000)

ROLLER SKATE Put on your skates and get rollin’ at United Skates of America in Seaford at the 3-5:30 p.m. St. Patrick’s Day Skate. Wear a green skirt or pants and get 50 percent off admission. ($12.50, 516-795-5474, unitedskates.com)

CORNED BEEF Dine on a three-course prix-fixe traditional Irish meal ($28.95) with dishes like shaved brussels sprouts salad, corned beef and cabbage and sticky toffee pudding at Mirabelle Tavern in Stony Brook on Sunday, March 17 from 4-9 p.m. Add a four-beer tasting flight for $9. (631-751-0555, lessings.com)

IRISH CLASSIC Turn the clock back to the ‘60s with Big Brother and the Holding Company at Suffolk Theater in Riverhead at 7:30 p.m. ($49-$65, 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com)

FINAL WORD Comedian Jim Breuer tells his tales of St. Patrick’s Day at his ongoing residency The Paramount in Huntington on Sunday, March 17 at 8 p.m. ($29.50-$150, 631-673-7300, paramountny.com)