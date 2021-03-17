TODAY'S PAPER
Long Islanders eat how many green bagels? And other St. Patrick's Day facts

By David J. Criblez david.criblez@newsday.com @DavidJCriblez
St. Patrick's Day on Long Island is traditionally marked by parades forming a sea of green down main streets. This is the second year in a row that the holiday will look quite different — but that won't stop Long Islanders from finding ways to incorporate their Irish traditions. From green bagels to pints of Guinness, here is a Long Island St. Paddy's by the numbers.

Everyone enjoys a green bagel for breakfast on St. Patrick's Day. The Bagel Hut of Farmingdale sells 240 of them on March 17 alone.

The Nutty Irishman of Farmingdale goes through 1,200 pints of Guinness stout on the holiday.

Come hungry to James Joyce pub and restaurant of Patchogue, where they sell 2,000 pounds of corned beef and cabbage on St. Patrick’s Day.

La Bonne Boulangerie of East Norwich sells 600 loaves of Irish soda bread, which is traditionally paired with dinner, on the holiday.

Art Flower & Gift Shoppe of Rockville Centre sells 900 green carnations on St. Patrick’s Day.

Little Shop of Shamrocks of Islip sells 60 shamrock pins on St. Patrick's Day.

Singer/guitarist Ed Ryan of Farmingdale will perform 35 traditional and contemporary Irish songs virtually on the "Rain Ryan" Facebook page from 3:30 to 6 p.m. on St. Patrick’s Day.

David J. Criblez

David J. Criblez is a reporter for Newsday's exploreLI, covering entertainment-related events from local music to stand-up comedy to festivals.

