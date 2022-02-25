Irish pride swells on Long Island all month long, when St. Patrick's Day parades big and small are held across both counties. Wear your best green and celebrate at these local parades:

NASSAU

BETHPAGE Route starts in front of St. Martin of Tours Church on Central Avenue, continues up Stewart Avenue and down Broadway, through downtown Bethpage and ends on Broadway at the Showmobile. Gabe Hickey is the 2022 Grand Marshal; 1 p.m., March 6; free.

FARMINGDALE Parade proceeds down Main Street from Northside Elementary School to the Village Green; 1 p.m., March 13; free.

GLEN COVE Parade kicks off at Finley Middle School, onto Forest Avenue south of Dosoris Lane, then follows Brewster Street to School Street. From there it moves into Glen Street ending at St. Patrick’s Church. Grand Marshal of this year’s parade is local business owner Gerard "Gerry" Herbert; 1 p.m., March 20; free, glencoveparade.com.

MINEOLA Parade takes place on Old Country Road, Garden City, continues onto Mineola Boulevard and ends on Jericho Turnpike, Mineola, two blocks from the Irish American Center located at 297 Willis Ave. The reviewing stand will be just west of the firehouse. An Irish celebration held at the Irish American Center following the parade. The parade will be led by Grand Marshal Brigid McNulty; 1 p.m., March 6; free, irishamericansoc.com, 516-746-9392.

ROCKVILLE CENTRE Parade steps off at Long Beach Road and Maple Avenue, continues along Maple Avenue ending on North Village and Quealy Place. Ellen White is the 2022 Grand Marshal; noon March 19; free, rvcstpatrick.com.

WANTAGH Parade route is Wantagh High School on Wantagh Avenue to Triangle Park on Railroad Avenue. Grand Marshal is Patrick Ryder; 2 p.m., March 20; free, wantaghchamber.wildapricot.org.

SUFFOLK

BAY SHORE-BRIGHTWATERS Parade steps off on Saxon Avenue heading west on Montauk Highway to the reviewing stand at St. Patrick’s Church, then turn right after the reviewing stand. Grand Marshal is Tim Mooney., 2 p.m., March 12; free, stpatricksparadebsbw.com.

BAYPORT-BLUE POINT Parade route runs on Montauk Highway, starting at Snedecor Ave in Bayport and ending at Blue Point Avenue in Blue Point, honoring the late Tom Reid and celebrating 2020 Grand Marshal Matt Mcguire; 11 a.m., March 13; free, bayportbluepoint.com/events,

BRENTWOOD Route begins at Washington Avenue and Clarke Street, south on Washington Avenue to Ross Park on Brentwood Road; 1 p.m., March 19; free, 631-273-4443.

CENTER MORICHES Route takes place on Main Street. Grand Marshal is Kenneth Johnson; 2 p.m., March 13; free, moricheschamber.org.

CUTCHOGUE Parade runs down Route 25 from Eugenes Road to Cutchogue Village Green. There will be vintage cars, local fire departments, marching bands, civic organizations and more; 2 p.m., March 12; free, business.northforkchamber.org, 516-885-9138.

EAST ISLIP Parade steps off in front of the East Islip Library on Main Street and travels west to Irish Lane; 2 p.m., March 6; eicommunitychamber.com.

HAMPTON BAYS Parade route starts at Hampton Bays Elementary School on Ponquogue Avenue to Montauk Highway. Grand Marshal is Michael Quinlan; 11 a.m. March 19; free, hbstpatricksdayparade.com, 516-297-2563.

HUNTINGTON Parade route starts just north of the Huntington train station along New York Avenue before turning west onto Main Street and ending at the Church of St. Patrick. Grand Marshal is Michael Dowling; 2 p.m., March 13; free, huntingtonhibernians.com.

JAMESPORT Parade route kicks off at North Railroad and Washington Avenues and ends at the Jamesport firehouse. The 2022 Grand Marshal is Dawn Thomas; 1 p.m., March 26; free, 631-461-3884.

KINGS PARK Parade steps off at the corner of Lou Avenue and Pulaski Road, continues down Main Street, turns onto Church Street and ends down Old Dock Road at the William T. Rogers Middle School. Grand Marshals are Charles and Diane Gardner; noon, March 5; free, kpstpat.com.

LINDENHURST Parade begins at Firemen’s Memorial Park and heads west on Hartford Street to Wellwood Avenue, ending at Lindenhurst Middle School. Congressman Peter King is the 2022 Grand Marshal; 11 a.m., March 26; free, facebook.com.

MILLER PLACE-ROCKY POINT Parade route runs along 25A in Miller Place at Harrison Avenue ending in Rocky Point at Broadway; 1 p.m., March 13; free.

MONTAUK Parade route runs up Edgemere Road then turns on to Main Street past the reviewing stand on the green and finishes at the end of Main Street by the IGA. Grand Marshal is Marilyn Behan; noon, March 27; free, montaukfriendsoferin.org, 631-668-1578.

PATCHOGUE Parade runs along Main Street. Grand Marshal is Dennis Smith; noon, March 20; free, patchogue.com.

RONKONKOMA Parade starts at the corner of Patchogue-Holbrook and Portion roads, continues from Portion Road to Ronkonkoma Avenue, south on Hawkins Avenue to Church Street and ends St. Joseph’s Church. Grand Marshal is Gerry McMenamin; 2 p.m., March 27; free, ronkonkomaparade.org.

ST. JAMES The St. James Chamber of Commerce St. Patrick’s Day parade begins on Woodlawn and Lake Avenues and proceeds north to the LIRR Station. There will be piper bands, marching bands, Scout troops, dance groups, floats, fire trucks, antique cars and more; 1 p.m., March 12; free, stjameschamber.org, 631-584-8510.

WESTHAMPTON BEACH Parade starts on Mill Road and Oneck Lane between the schools and travels down Mill Road to Main Street. The 2022 Grand Marshal is Preston Jankowski; 11 a.m., March 12; free, whbstpats.com.

Compiled by Gina Tabarus with Keri Wall-Treudler, LaToya Rodriguez and Daniel Variano.