Everyone needs a little luck these days and The Nutty Irishman is delivering a pot of gold at "Shamrock’d" — a St. Patrick’s Day themed pop-up bar running through March 21.

"Right now, there’s not much available to do. People can’t go see a play or a concert," says co-owner Joe Fortuna. "We are in the entertainment business, so we got creative and put this event together."

Start your experience with a selfie as soon as you enter by the emerald green glitter wall in front of the "Shamrock’d" sign postable for Instagram. The room will be decked out with a rainbow-lit wall, a field of shamrocks and lots of green.

There are two ways to get "Shamrock’d" — weekdays for dinner and drinks (Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 7 to 9 p.m.) or weekends for brunch with beverages (Saturday and Sunday from10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. or 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.). The cost is $42.50 per person.

DINNER DISHES

Try some traditions with a twist like a corned beef and cabbage slider on an Irish soda bread bun, a Jameson-infused waffle topped with Jameson barbecue chicken and Jalapeño corn slaw plus a Lucky Charms Rice Krispie treat for dessert.

Two Irish-themed craft cocktails are included such as the Irish Goodbye (vodka, Midori melon liqueur, Triple sec), Shamrock Juice (gin, tequila, rum, vodka, Blue Curacao, orange juice) or the Irish Mule (fireball whiskey, lime juice, ginger beer). Prefer a brew? There are over 15 beers on tap including Guinness dry stout and Smithwick’s red ale.

BRUNCH BUFFET

Guests will be greeted with a rainbow fruit skewer and cinnamon roll at the table when they arrive. One party at a time goes up to the buffet wearing a mask to find an array of scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon and a contactless "Funfetti Waffle Bar" with topping such as rainbow sprinkles, whipped cream, blueberries, strawberries, Nutella, chocolate chips, granola and Jameson-infused syrup. Brunch includes a choice of bottomless mimosas or three cocktails.

LIVE FROM DUBLIN

Bar mascot leprechaun Mr. Nutty will stop at each table to conduct some trivia and will give out gold chocolate coins. Irish music will be playing overhead and Friday nights get enhanced by a live acoustic performance from a duo. On the big screen, a livestream will be showing both inside and outside the famous Temple Bar in Dublin, Ireland.

The room holds 600 people but will be limited to 50 patrons for safety. Tables are socially distanced and separated by partitions in line with New York State Liquor Authority regulations. Those who aren’t seated must wear masks.

To make a reservation, call 516-293-9700 or visit popupli.com.