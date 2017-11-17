Black Friday 2017: Stores open, closed, hours and deals

Shop early, shop late — the choice is yours on Black Friday.

Long Island’s retail stores are catering to shoppers who’ve made a tradition out of staying out all night chasing bargains.

While more stores are closed — or scaling back their hours — on Thanksgiving Day this year, plenty of others are offering round-the-clock deals and giveaways. For the third year in a row, Toys R Us opens will keep its doors open for 30 hours.

Savvy shoppers know you shouldn’t just show up and browse — you need a strategy.

Here’s a rundown of store openings, closings and hot sale items:

THANKSGIVING DAY

6 a.m.

Kmart stores open (most will remain so through 10 p.m. on Black Friday) with $499.99 Samsung 55-inch smart 4K UHD TV and 50 percent off Christmas trees.

2 p.m.

JCPenney opens with $59.99 Keurig K55 brewers and small appliances starting at $7.99.

4 p.m.

Many GameStop stores open.

5 p.m.

Toys R Us opens with $59.99 Barbie 3-story playhouse, $14.99 Baby Alive dolls and 40 percent off select Lego sets until midnight.

Most Macy’s stores open with $70 off the series 1 Apple Watch and 50 percent off select men’s shoes.

Kohl’s opens with 50 percent off select toys, $4.99 small electrics (after mail-in rebate) and $399.99 LG 49-inch 4K smart TV with $105 Kohl’s Cash.

Best Buy opens with deals including the Fitbit Charge 2 for $99.95, a $99 Samsung 11.6-inch 2 GB Chromebook and $179.99 Smart Coffee machine.

6 p.m.

Roosevelt Field Mall opens.

Target opens with $29 Google Home Mini, $189.99 Xbox One S 500GB console and buy one, get one 50 percent off many major toy brands.

Tanger Outlets open in Deer Park and Riverhead for all-night shopping through 10 p.m. Friday.

Most Sears stores open with a $139 Serta queen mattress, a Frigidaire dishwasher for $199.99 and 450-piece Craftsman tool set for $189.99.

Walmart opens with color-coded store maps to help customers navigate hot deals including a $148 hoverboard; $298 Sharp 55-inch 4K Smart TV and $48 Roku 4K streaming stick.

Michael’s opens with extra 30 percent off purchases until midnight.

10 p.m.

JCPenney closes.

Midnight

Michael’s, Sears and Target close.

BLACK FRIDAY, NOV. 24

1 a.m.

Best Buy closes.

2 a.m.

Dick’s Sporting Goods closes.

5 a.m.

Dicks Sporting Goods and Sears re-open.

6 a.m.

Home Depot and Lowe’s open.

Target, Roosevelt Field and Smith Haven malls re-open.

7 a.m.

PetSmart stores open, the first 25 customers receiving either a mystery gift or $5/$10 scratch-off gift cards.

Staples opens with such deals as a $29.99 Amazon Echo Dot, a $99.91 Keurig OfficePro brewer and discounted printers and drones.

7:45 a.m.

Office Depot opens with a HP 14-inch laptop for $167.99 and $39.99 iLive Alexa Voice Bluetooth Speaker.

8 a.m.

Walt Whitman mall opens. Best Buy reopens.

1 p.m.

Doorbusters end at Kohl’s.

10 p.m.

Best Buy and Macy’s close, along with most shopping malls.

11 p.m.

Toys R Us closes.