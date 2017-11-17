Black Friday 2017: Stores open, closed, hours and deals
Shop early, shop late — the choice is yours on Black Friday.
Long Island’s retail stores are catering to shoppers who’ve made a tradition out of staying out all night chasing bargains.
While more stores are closed — or scaling back their hours — on Thanksgiving Day this year, plenty of others are offering round-the-clock deals and giveaways. For the third year in a row, Toys R Us opens will keep its doors open for 30 hours.
Savvy shoppers know you shouldn’t just show up and browse — you need a strategy.
Here’s a rundown of store openings, closings and hot sale items:
THANKSGIVING DAY
6 a.m.
Kmart stores open (most will remain so through 10 p.m. on Black Friday) with $499.99 Samsung 55-inch smart 4K UHD TV and 50 percent off Christmas trees.
2 p.m.
JCPenney opens with $59.99 Keurig K55 brewers and small appliances starting at $7.99.
4 p.m.
Many GameStop stores open.
5 p.m.
Toys R Us opens with $59.99 Barbie 3-story playhouse, $14.99 Baby Alive dolls and 40 percent off select Lego sets until midnight.
Most Macy’s stores open with $70 off the series 1 Apple Watch and 50 percent off select men’s shoes.
Kohl’s opens with 50 percent off select toys, $4.99 small electrics (after mail-in rebate) and $399.99 LG 49-inch 4K smart TV with $105 Kohl’s Cash.
Best Buy opens with deals including the Fitbit Charge 2 for $99.95, a $99 Samsung 11.6-inch 2 GB Chromebook and $179.99 Smart Coffee machine.
6 p.m.
Roosevelt Field Mall opens.
Target opens with $29 Google Home Mini, $189.99 Xbox One S 500GB console and buy one, get one 50 percent off many major toy brands.
Tanger Outlets open in Deer Park and Riverhead for all-night shopping through 10 p.m. Friday.
Most Sears stores open with a $139 Serta queen mattress, a Frigidaire dishwasher for $199.99 and 450-piece Craftsman tool set for $189.99.
Walmart opens with color-coded store maps to help customers navigate hot deals including a $148 hoverboard; $298 Sharp 55-inch 4K Smart TV and $48 Roku 4K streaming stick.
Michael’s opens with extra 30 percent off purchases until midnight.
10 p.m.
JCPenney closes.
Midnight
Michael’s, Sears and Target close.
BLACK FRIDAY, NOV. 24
1 a.m.
Best Buy closes.
2 a.m.
Dick’s Sporting Goods closes.
5 a.m.
Dicks Sporting Goods and Sears re-open.
6 a.m.
Home Depot and Lowe’s open.
Target, Roosevelt Field and Smith Haven malls re-open.
7 a.m.
PetSmart stores open, the first 25 customers receiving either a mystery gift or $5/$10 scratch-off gift cards.
Staples opens with such deals as a $29.99 Amazon Echo Dot, a $99.91 Keurig OfficePro brewer and discounted printers and drones.
7:45 a.m.
Office Depot opens with a HP 14-inch laptop for $167.99 and $39.99 iLive Alexa Voice Bluetooth Speaker.
8 a.m.
Walt Whitman mall opens. Best Buy reopens.
1 p.m.
Doorbusters end at Kohl’s.
10 p.m.
Best Buy and Macy’s close, along with most shopping malls.
11 p.m.
Toys R Us closes.