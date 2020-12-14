First and South Restaurant and Bar in Greenport is hosting live performances of "A Christmas Carol" during a meal and a show event.

This version of the holiday classic first penned by Charles Dickens is a group effort involving Grammy and Tony Award-nominated music producer and orchestrator Ethan Popp, costume designer and producer Vanessa Leuck, actor Scott H. Severance ("Fever Pitch," "Clear History") and stage manager (and Manhasset native) Ryan A. Ross. According to First and South owner Sarah Loth, her ability to gather such a crew stems back to their current location in Greenport.

"Ethan and Vanessa have home in Greenport and have been First and South fans for eight years," she says. After spending several days at the restaurant over the summer, Loth says the duo approached her about doing a show.

Each show will take place on the First and South patio, which currently has a three-wall heated tent; the lack of a fourth wall allows for airflow but can still deflect the notorious winds that can whip up off the harbor when winter arrives in Greenport. Only 20 people will be seated during each performance, and guests may only leave their seats during intermission, which is also when drink refills will be offered. The tables closest to the stage are blocked by plexiglass, and each table will be spaced six feet apart.

Severance, who will be appearing as the storyteller, has appeared as Ebenezer Scrooge on stage several times. To prepare for his turn on the First and South stage, Loth notes he has been in isolation and is taking COVID tests frequently.

"The North Fork is a magnet for creative talent," Loth says. "There are so many that live here quietly with their talents. They move here to relax, to enjoy the talents of others based here — our farmers, oystermen, restaurants, wineries, brewers, artists, makers, small business owners, designers, collectors, builders, architects … We have so much to share with each other that a Broadway enclave wasn’t surprising — it felt well-rounded and exciting!"

The menu for each program features seasonally-appropriate appetizers such a winter salad sporting ingredients like arugula, toasted pecans and goat cheese, lobster and white bean chili, and pork and apple ginger meatballs; entrees include options like lemon-roasted chicken, ginger swordfish Puttanesca and a NY strip roast — and each dish has a suggested wine pairing listed. A toy drive (for new and unwrapped toys and clothing) is also in place for shows on Dec. 16-17, while a request for nonperishable food donations is in place the shows on Dec. 18 and Dec. 20.

Loth also credits her customers for getting her establishment to the point where she was able to make this take on "A Christmas Carol," as some, she says, have stuck by the spot since it first opened in 2012. "They say it takes a village, right? Well, aren’t we lucky to have selected one filled with such support?"