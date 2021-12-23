Two Long Island villages host New Year's Eve ball drop events

People around the world will be watching as the iconic New Year's Eve Ball drops in Manhattan as 2021 turns to 2022, but before that takes place, there will be not one but two ball drops taking place on Long Island — one in each county.

"We are very excited to bring back our now famous ‘Midnight on Main Street’ New Year's Eve celebration," says David Kennedy, the Executive Director of the Greater Patchogue Chamber of Commerce, about the "Midnight on Main" ball drop scheduled for Patchogue Village on Dec. 31 at 9 p.m. He notes it’s a family-friendly way to experience a ball drop while staying close to home.

PATCHOGUE

Things will get underway in Patchogue at 7 p.m., at the intersection of West Main Street and West Avenue, where host DJ Charlie Lombardo will fire up beats and turn the soiree into a street dance party. Free party hats and noisemakers will be passed out and partygoers can buy food and drink from food trucks set to park at the site.

People in attendance are asked to wear masks, due to the expected crowd size and to address current health concerns. Then at 9 p.m. sharp, the flashing Patchogue New Year's Eve Ball will turn white as a pyrotechnics display from Fireworks by Grucci bursts into the air.

There’s no cover to attend; $20 raffle tickets are available for gift basket prizes (featuring gift certificates to Patchogue-area restaurants), and tickets can be purchased via patchogue.com.

FARMINGDALE

At the same time, on the last day of the year, there will be another ball drop taking place in Farmingdale Village, where a glowing, colorful sphere will also drop at 9 p.m.

The Farmingdale event will take place on the Village Green (361 Main St.), with a festive scene all around. Fire pits will be in place, and attendees should look forward to hot chocolate to buy and live music from band The Electric Dudes, starting at 7 p.m.; a DJ will be on-hand to spin in-between band sets.

Sign up for the Holiday Happenings newsletter! Get the scoop on local holiday events and shows as well as tips on what to buy your loved ones during the season of giving. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

No admission to attend; visit farmingdalevillage.com for more information.