TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
LifestyleHolidaysWinter Holidays

Two Long Island villages host New Year's Eve ball drop events

The ball rises to start the New Year

The ball rises to start the New Year with fireworks in Patchogue. Credit: Greater Patchogue/BennyMigliorino

By Ian J. Stark Special to Newsday
Print

People around the world will be watching as the iconic New Year's Eve Ball drops in Manhattan as 2021 turns to 2022, but before that takes place, there will be not one but two ball drops taking place on Long Island — one in each county.

"We are very excited to bring back our now famous ‘Midnight on Main Street’ New Year's Eve celebration," says David Kennedy, the Executive Director of the Greater Patchogue Chamber of Commerce, about the "Midnight on Main" ball drop scheduled for Patchogue Village on Dec. 31 at 9 p.m. He notes it’s a family-friendly way to experience a ball drop while staying close to home.

PATCHOGUE

Things will get underway in Patchogue at 7 p.m., at the intersection of West Main Street and West Avenue, where host DJ Charlie Lombardo will fire up beats and turn the soiree into a street dance party. Free party hats and noisemakers will be passed out and partygoers can buy food and drink from food trucks set to park at the site.

People in attendance are asked to wear masks, due to the expected crowd size and to address current health concerns. Then at 9 p.m. sharp, the flashing Patchogue New Year's Eve Ball will turn white as a pyrotechnics display from Fireworks by Grucci bursts into the air.

There’s no cover to attend; $20 raffle tickets are available for gift basket prizes (featuring gift certificates to Patchogue-area restaurants), and tickets can be purchased via patchogue.com.

FARMINGDALE

At the same time, on the last day of the year, there will be another ball drop taking place in Farmingdale Village, where a glowing, colorful sphere will also drop at 9 p.m.

The Farmingdale event will take place on the Village Green (361 Main St.), with a festive scene all around. Fire pits will be in place, and attendees should look forward to hot chocolate to buy and live music from band The Electric Dudes, starting at 7 p.m.; a DJ will be on-hand to spin in-between band sets.

No admission to attend; visit farmingdalevillage.com for more information.

By Ian J. Stark Special to Newsday

More Lifestyle

A cinnamon gingerbread hot chocolate at Soul Brew.
Where to get standout hot chocolate on LI
Warm fennel shrimp is served with toasted seed
Try something new: Recent LI restaurant openings
Based in Port Washington, Across the Pond sells
LI business brings British lox to LI
The lobster roll at Bijou in Melville.
Sweeping Pan-Asian eatery opens after 2-year delay
Animatronic nutcracker at the Christmas House exhibit in
Nighttime events to fill this holiday weekend and week on LI
Didn’t find what you were looking for?