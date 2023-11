The “Barbie” movie was a cinema blockbuster that may influence holiday sales of Mattel’s Barbie Dreamhouse 2023. This year’s version has the tallest slide yet, a three-story spiral. It also has a puppy slide. The dreamhouse includes 10 outdoor and indoor areas including a kitchen, living room, balcony and pool. It has working lights, sounds and elevator. $199.99 for ages 3 and older; Mattel. Credit: Mattel