A pair of Christmas pop-up dining experiences are coming to Nassau County this holiday season. The Christmas Club, featuring a decked-out display of ornaments and decorations, returns to Farmingdale after making its debut last year, and a new experience, Miracle on Beech Street, arrives in Long Beach.

What's the big attraction? "It's Christmas, everyone loves Christmas," says Mike Marra, president of Unique Social Events' Farmingdale experience. "You get to check out a Christmas display, taste themed cocktails and eat traditional Italian Christmas dishes, plus meet and take photos with Santa and the crew," he adds.

That’s the new twist on Marra’s event, as this year, a rotating mix of holiday-inspired live characters will be on-hand to sing, mingle and pose for photos.

THE HOLIDAY EXPERIENCES

The Club, located inside the Main Street Social restaurant, will decorate the entire indoor space with holiday decor, and Marra adds there will also be a Hannukah corner among the trimmings.

Meanwhile, over on Beech Street in Long Beach, a brand-new holiday pop-up is preparing to launch as well, but this one is the result of a Halloween-related success. "We did 3,800 people through the door for Nightmare On Beech Street" in October, notes Max Feinberg, co-owner of The Beach House, which partnered with the NYC-based Blood Manor creators for the event. The two entities are now set to present Miracle on Beech Street.

"It’s a fun and interactive way to keep Long Beach alive in the off season and we hope that Miracle will allow us to bring families into the Beach House so that, together, we can start our own holiday tradition," Feinberg says.

Beach House will be decked with decor inside and out; there will be a few "wonderland" scenes within, each an opportunity to take pics for social media.

Sign up for the Holiday Happenings newsletter! Get the scoop on local holiday events and shows as well as tips on what to buy your loved ones during the season of giving. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Holiday characters will appear nightly to perform and socialize. Look out for a Dec. 4 "Brunch with Olaf" — the giddy snowman from the "Frozen" Disney films — and then a brunch and magic show on Dec. 11, starring Elsa and Kristoff, also from the "Frozen" series. A brunch with Santa will also be available on several occasions: Dec. 5, 12, 19 and 26. Visiting children will also be able to enter a Santa’s Workshop area where they can do arts and crafts.

"’Nightmare’ was a tremendous success which has raised the bar for us," adds Feinberg, "We have been hard at work coming up with ways to elevate the experience further for Miracle."

THE FESTIVE MENUS

The Christmas Club is more of an adult-focused experience, as Marra says to look out for such signature cocktails as the Santa's Cookies ‘n Milk, plus boozy hot cocoa and peppermint mimosas. Post dining-hours bar sessions (11 p.m.-2 a.m. will also take place Friday and Saturday nights during the length of the pop-up. As for food, menu items are to include a Christmas charcute(tree) board shaped like a holiday tree and Italian Lasagna Roll-Ups.

Miracle on Beech Street will serve dishes such as prime rib, applewood smoked ham and beef brisket with potato latkas and apple sauce — Feinberg confirms the still-to-be-finalized menu will "incorporate elements of Hanukkah, Christmas and other holidays." Brunch items will include candy cane pancakes, and a milk-and-cookies dessert accented with cookie dough dippers.

"It’s going to be a special month," says Feinberg, "Great for families, great for adults."