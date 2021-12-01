Christmas party pop-up bars open on Long Island this holiday season
A pair of Christmas pop-up dining experiences are coming to Nassau County this holiday season. The Christmas Club, featuring a decked-out display of ornaments and decorations, returns to Farmingdale after making its debut last year, and a new experience, Miracle on Beech Street, arrives in Long Beach.
What's the big attraction? "It's Christmas, everyone loves Christmas," says Mike Marra, president of Unique Social Events' Farmingdale experience. "You get to check out a Christmas display, taste themed cocktails and eat traditional Italian Christmas dishes, plus meet and take photos with Santa and the crew," he adds.
That’s the new twist on Marra’s event, as this year, a rotating mix of holiday-inspired live characters will be on-hand to sing, mingle and pose for photos.
THE HOLIDAY EXPERIENCES
The Club, located inside the Main Street Social restaurant, will decorate the entire indoor space with holiday decor, and Marra adds there will also be a Hannukah corner among the trimmings.
Meanwhile, over on Beech Street in Long Beach, a brand-new holiday pop-up is preparing to launch as well, but this one is the result of a Halloween-related success. "We did 3,800 people through the door for Nightmare On Beech Street" in October, notes Max Feinberg, co-owner of The Beach House, which partnered with the NYC-based Blood Manor creators for the event. The two entities are now set to present Miracle on Beech Street.
"It’s a fun and interactive way to keep Long Beach alive in the off season and we hope that Miracle will allow us to bring families into the Beach House so that, together, we can start our own holiday tradition," Feinberg says.
Beach House will be decked with decor inside and out; there will be a few "wonderland" scenes within, each an opportunity to take pics for social media.
Holiday characters will appear nightly to perform and socialize. Look out for a Dec. 4 "Brunch with Olaf" — the giddy snowman from the "Frozen" Disney films — and then a brunch and magic show on Dec. 11, starring Elsa and Kristoff, also from the "Frozen" series. A brunch with Santa will also be available on several occasions: Dec. 5, 12, 19 and 26. Visiting children will also be able to enter a Santa’s Workshop area where they can do arts and crafts.
"’Nightmare’ was a tremendous success which has raised the bar for us," adds Feinberg, "We have been hard at work coming up with ways to elevate the experience further for Miracle."
THE FESTIVE MENUS
The Christmas Club is more of an adult-focused experience, as Marra says to look out for such signature cocktails as the Santa's Cookies ‘n Milk, plus boozy hot cocoa and peppermint mimosas. Post dining-hours bar sessions (11 p.m.-2 a.m. will also take place Friday and Saturday nights during the length of the pop-up. As for food, menu items are to include a Christmas charcute(tree) board shaped like a holiday tree and Italian Lasagna Roll-Ups.
Miracle on Beech Street will serve dishes such as prime rib, applewood smoked ham and beef brisket with potato latkas and apple sauce — Feinberg confirms the still-to-be-finalized menu will "incorporate elements of Hanukkah, Christmas and other holidays." Brunch items will include candy cane pancakes, and a milk-and-cookies dessert accented with cookie dough dippers.
"It’s going to be a special month," says Feinberg, "Great for families, great for adults."
The Christmas Club Pop Up: 300 Main St., Farmingdale; 516-274-8586, uniquesocialevents.com. Nov. 26 to Jan. 9, Wednesday through Sunday; brunch served Saturdays and Sundays. Reservations can be made online for $25 per person, food or drink are additional costs. Walk-ins are permitted on a first-come, first-served basis; seating is not guaranteed, seating fee is $15. Reservations not necessary after dining hours end. Dining sessions are 90 minutes; souvenir cups are included while supplies last.
Miracle on Beech Street: 912 W. Beech St., Long Beach; 516-705-8674, miracleonbeechst.com. Dec. 2 to Jan. 2, Thursday through Sunday (also Dec. 27-29). Reservations can be made online; admission for guests age 13 and older is $60, call in advance to make reservations for children ages 12 and younger ($30); price includes three-course prix-fixe menu and cocktail.
The Beach House will also continue its comedy nights Mondays, with tickets available at thebeachhouselb.com. The full roster for December 2021 has yet to be determined, but comedian Jared Freid is slated for Dec. 20; holiday dishes and drinks will be available to purchase during comedy performances.