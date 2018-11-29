Christmas tree and menorah lightings, boat parades and Kwanzaa celebrations ring in the holiday spirit throughout the Island. Here are some communities planning festivities.

TOWN OF HEMPSTEAD

GARDEN CITY Holiday tree lighting at the gazebo on the village green at the corner of Stewart and Hilton avenues, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Dec. 2. Spend time listening to the FiveStone Band and the high school Jazz Ensemble singing holiday tunes. Santa will be there, along with hot chocolate.

HEMPSTEAD The annual Kwanzaa celebration, hosted by Senior Councilwoman Dorothy Goosby’s office begins at 4 p.m. Dec. 21 (doors open at 3 p.m.) at the Nathan L.H. Bennett Pavilion in Hempstead Town Hall, 1 Washington St. It includes a guest speaker, dancers, singers, dinner and a traditional Kwanzaa chief discussing the seven principles of the holiday. Both the program and dinner are free.

LONG BEACH The city lights its Christmas tree on Kennedy Plaza, outside City Hall, festivities begin at 4 p.m., lighting at 6 p.m. Nov. 30; menorah lighting at sundown Dec. 2. Also, an electric light parade will run down Beech Street starting at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 8, featuring antique cars, fire trucks, floats and decorated bicycles.

MALVERNE Tree lighting and other festivities are along Hempstead Avenue, 5-9 p.m. Dec. 1. The night features a story time, parade with Santa and elves, face painting, ice sculptures and a village tree lighting at the fountain.

ROCKVILLE CENTRE Tree-lighting ceremony is 7:30 p.m. Nov. 29 at the village green on Maple Avenue. Santa will visit, so have your camera ready. Frosty and Rudolph also will be around.

WEST HEMPSTEAD The tree and menorah lighting begin at 4:30 p.m. Dec. 2 at Hall’s Pond Park, 671 Nassau Blvd., with carolers, face painting, ornament decorating, cookies, hot chocolate and Santa, starting at 3 p.m.

TOWN OF NORTH HEMPSTEAD

MANHASSET Annual tree lighting is 4 p.m. Dec. 7 at Mary Jane Davies Green, Plandome Road.

PORT WASHINGTON Tree lighting is at 4:30 p.m. Dec. 2 at Blumenfield Family Park on Main Street.

WESTBURY Tree lighting is 4 p.m. Dec. 1 at the Village Recreation Center, 348 Post Ave. Enjoy carolers and live seasonal music. Santa arrives by fire truck.

WILLISTON PARK Christmas tree-lighting ceremony with carols sung by local schoolchildren at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 2. at Village Hall. Santa arrives by fire truck and is available for pictures. Hot chocolate and cookies served.

TOWN OF OYSTER BAY

FARMINGDALE The holiday parade kicks off at noon Nov. 17. It starts at Northside Elementary School and travels north along Main Street to the Village Green. Once the parade has ended, children can visit with Santa.

GLEN COVE Holiday festivities start at 1:30 p.m. Dec. 1 and include horse-and-carriage rides, hot chocolate, carolers and pictures with Santa. The city’s Christmas tree lighting is on School Street in downtown Glen Cove, 4:30 p.m.

MASSAPEQUA PARK The holiday season begins with the lighting of the village Christmas tree and menorah 5 p.m. Nov. 24 at Massapequa Park Village Square. Enjoy entertainment at the Showmobile and an appearance by Santa.

OYSTER BAY Holiday Express, Railroad Museum, 102 Audrey Ave., 516-558-7036, obrm.org. Noon- 4:30 p.m. Dec. 8-9. Exhibits, O gauge model railroad layout with a holiday theme, carriage rides, raffles, cookies, candy canes, coffee, hot cider, Santa arrives about 1 p.m. Dec. 9. Fee $5 a family. At 3 p.m. Dec. 8, the Chamber of Commerce’s annual pop-up holiday market opens, and the village holiday tree lighting is at 5 p.m.

TOWN OF BABYLON

AMITYVILLE The annual Amityville Holiday Home Tour, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 1, includes refreshments at St. Mary’s Church, 175 Broadway. Tree lighting is 5 p.m. at the Village Center with carols, hot chocolate, candy canes and Santa.

BABYLON Babylon Village’s Old-Fashioned Night of Shopping is 5-9 p.m. Nov. 30, featuring carolers, hot chocolate and cookies at many downtown stores, along with a visit from Santa. Stop by the Nathaniel Conklin House, 280 Deer Park Ave., for an informal tour. The first floor is festively decorated, with each room reflecting the history of the 1803 house. Refreshments and cookies available. Tours run 6-9 p.m. The village tree lighting is 4 p.m. Dec. 2 at Argyle Lake Park. The Babylon Village Historical and Preservation Society, 153 W. Main St., hosts a social with wassail (with or without alcohol) from 3-5 p.m.

LINDENHURST Holiday tree-lighting ceremony with Santa, costumed characters, musical entertainment and refreshments, 7 p.m. Nov. 30, Babylon Town Hall Park, 200 E. Sunrise Hwy., Lindenhurst. Bring your camera.

TOWN OF BROOKHAVEN

MOUNT SINAI Drink hot chocolate, listen to carols and visit with Santa at the lighting of the Christmas tree, 5 p.m. Dec. 2 at Heritage Park, 633 Mount Sinai-Coram Road. The menorah lighting is at 4 p.m. Dec. 2 at Heritage Park, hosted by Temple Beth Emeth, and includes singing, hot chocolate and doughnuts.

PATCHOGUE In recognition of Small Business Saturday, local businesses host discounts all day to shoppers in the village on Nov. 24. Carolers and live music filter up and down Main Street; a holiday parade begins at 5 p.m. from West Avenue and Main Street to Rider Avenue. Visit Santa at the Capitol One Bank after the parade.

PORT JEFFERSON The village is full of things to do this holiday season. Nov. 17-Dec. 31, Theatre Three puts on a live stage production of “A Christmas Carol.” And for children of all ages, “Barnaby Saves Christmas” is performed Nov. 23-Dec. 29. Check portjeffchamber.com, for complete schedule. Santa will come down Main Street in the local Santa parade, 11:30 a.m. Nov. 24, and finishes at the Drowned-Meadow Cottage on the corner of Barnum and West Broadway, where you can visit Santa in his workshop.

PORT JEFFERSON STATION Tree lighting and visit with Santa takes place 6-8 p.m. Dec. 1, at the Port Jefferson Terryville Chamber Train Car, at the intersection of Routes 112 and 347. Light refreshments will be served and a photo op with Santa; the menorah lighting ceremony will take place at dusk (around 4 p.m.) Dec. 2, same location, and refreshments will be served.

ROCKY POINT Head on down to Broadway and watch the annual lighting of the Christmas tree, 6 p.m. Dec. 1. Enjoy Christmas caroling and hot chocolate.

RONKONKOMA Celebrate with a tree lighting at Raynor Park, 2-4 p.m. Dec. 2, and observe Hanukkah with a menorah lighting at Raynor Park, 7 p.m. Dec. 2

STONY BROOK Bundle up and stroll through the Holiday Festival Promenade of Trees at the Stony Brook Village Center on Main Street, 1-6 p.m. Dec. 2 (through Jan. 1). The event features more than 60 decorated trees with Santa arriving at 2 p.m. Festivities include carolers, live music, model trains and a tree lighting at 5:30 p.m.

TOWN OF HUNTINGTON

HUNTINGTON The annual holiday parade steps off at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 24 on New York Avenue by the Big H Shopping Center and ends at West Neck Road. After the parade, a holiday festival takes over Wall Street, featuring the tree-lighting ceremony and a visit with Santa.

NORTHPORT Santa rides down Main Street on a fire truck, 7 p.m. Nov. 23. Once Santa arrives, head down to Northport Village for singing by the Northport Chorale, hot chocolate and a tree-lighting ceremony. See reindeer in a pen at the foot of Main Street, 4-7 p.m.

TOWN OF ISLIP

BAY SHORE The annual Winter Festival takes place in conjunction with Small Business Saturday 3:30 p.m. Nov. 24. This old-fashioned holiday tradition on Main Street features school choruses, strolling Charles Dickens-era characters, caroling and a tree lighting near the bandshell. Children will get a chance to visit Santa and Frosty. Make a special stop 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 1 to visit St. Nicholas at the annual Snowflake and Bake Sale at the Bay Shore Historical Society’s Gibson-Mack-Holt House, 22 Maple Ave. On Dec. 9, after sunset (5 p.m.) come see “Light the Night,” 1,000 luminaries aglow throughout the Bay Shore and Brightwaters community, sponsored by the Bay Shore Beautification Society.

BLUE POINT Menorah lighting at the base of Nicoll’s Road, 5 p.m. Dec. 2.

HOLBROOK Gather on Main Street for a menorah lighting 6 p.m. Dec. 2.

ISLANDIA Christmas festival begins at 4 p.m. Dec. 15 with hot chocolate, candy canes, cookies, a visit from Santa under a heated tent, followed by a tree lighting at 5 p.m., Islandia Village Hall, 1100 Old Nichols Rd. Open to residents of Islandia only.

ISLIP Festivities include a visit from Santa, a light parade and Christmas tree lighting on the front lawn of Town Hall, 655 Main St., 5 p.m. Dec. 1. Parade begins at Ocean Avenue and ends at Town Hall; menorah-lighting ceremony is 5 p.m. Dec. 3 at the same location.

OAKDALE Celebrate the Festival of Lights with a menorah lighting at the Oakdale Long Island Rail Road station, 8 p.m. Dec. 2, followed by a menorah lighting at B’Nai Israel Reform Temple, 67 Oakdale Rd.

SAYVILLE A daylong event kicks off the shopping season, starting at 10 a.m. Nov. 24. A holiday parade launches the festivities. Afterward, do some shopping along Main Street, where local stores will offer holiday cheer, refreshments and entertainment. A trolley will run from West Sayville to Sayville. A winter wonderland will be set up with interactive events for kids and an ice rink. Character actors will stroll the streets. Stay for the Miracle on Main, which runs 5-9 p.m., with live reindeer, model train, a handbell choir and a candlelight tree lighting.

TOWN OF SMITHTOWN

KINGS PARK Christmas tree lighting 4:30 p.m. Dec. 1 at Veterans Plaza, Smithtown Library — Kings Park Branch, 1 Church St.; menorah lighting is 11 a.m. Dec. 10 at the same location.

ST. JAMES Christmas tree lighting and a visit with Santa at Deepwells, Route 25A and Moriches Road, 4:30 p.m. Dec. 1. Enjoy hot chocolate and cookies. Menorah lighting begins at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 3 and continues for eight nights at the Triangle at Lake Avenue, Moriches Road and Route 25A.

THE EAST END

EAST HAMPTON Local groups join Santa, his elves and Mrs. Claus as they ring in the holiday season with a Santa Parade down Main Street at 3 p.m. Dec. 1. The parade ends at the Windmill, where there will be craft booths, hot chocolate, carolers and more. Stay for the lighting of the Windmill at sunset.

FLANDERS On Nov. 28 at 7 p.m., the annual ceremony to light the Big Duck takes place. See Santa and listen to carolers. Rain date: Nov. 29.

MONTAUK The lighting of the Montauk Point Lighthouse takes place 4 p.m. Nov. 24, rain or shine. Check website for details.

RIVERHEAD Santa will open the Peconic Christmas bonfire with a parade starting at 3 p.m. Dec. 8. The route will run from West Main and ends at the Peconic River parking lot. At 4 p.m. a single giant bonfire is lit in the Peconic Riverfront parking lot. Children can meet and greet Santa; free hot chocolate and cookies will be given out. The event also includes caroling and live music

SHELTER ISLAND Enjoy a holiday open house and Santa’s workshop 2-4 p.m. Dec. 2 at 16 S. Ferry Rd. There will be crafts, snacks, live music and pictures with Santa.

SOUTHAMPTON Head down to Southampton at 4:30 p.m. Nov. 24 to see the annual Fire Truck Parade of Lights, with fire trucks and other emergency vehicles decked out with Christmas lights and decorations. Parade runs through the village along Main Street and Jobs Lane. Tree lighting follows at Agawam Park at 5 p.m. and a holiday party at the Southampton Cultural Center ends the day. Then, 1-4 p.m. Dec. 1, enjoy buggy rides, carolers and more as you shop.

SOUTHOLD Take a candlelight holiday tour through the grounds of the Southold Historical Society Museum 3-6 p.m. Nov. 23, featuring farm and craft demonstrations, caroling, tree lighting and Santa. Buildings will be decorated for the holiday season.