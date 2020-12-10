Picking out a Christmas tree and transporting it home can take the jolly out of the holidays — especially this year, when you may not want to venture far from the house. Enter Long Island Christmas tree Delivery of Mineola, who will bring your tannenbaum to you.

"We’ve gotten a big interest early this year," says co-owner Joseph Venezia. "Phone calls have been coming in since the end of October. People are aware that things are harder to obtain because of the pandemic and they are a little more anxious to get set up for the holidays."

FESTIVE FIRS

Two types of trees are available for purchase and delivery. Customers can choose between a Fraser fir or a Balsam fir. "We deal with only premium grade trees from Canada sizes 6-feet up to 12-feet," says Venezia. Delivery spans across Nassau and Suffolk.

"The Fraser firs are more popular over the last 10 years because the branches are stronger and they hold up a lot better. They don’t drop as many needles," Venezia adds. "The Balsam firs are a traditional tree and wider bodied plus there’s more of a fragrance. The branches are softer and the needles are longer. But, they tend to shed."

DELIVERY DETAILS

Prices range from $110 to $275 depending on the size of tree and include delivery which is done Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. In addition to trees, Long Island Christmas tree Delivery sells wreaths ($24.99+), disposable tree bags ($3.99+), tree stands ($25.99+), lights ($9.99+) and tree preserve liquid ($4.99+). Plus, each tree delivery includes set up as well.

"We will bring your tree right into the house and put it in the stand," says Venezia. "However with COVID, some people may not want us in their house, which is completely understandable therefore we will offer different options."

For a noncontact transaction, trees can be left on the doorstep or you can leave your tree stand outside to be fitted on.

Raymond and JoAnn Rudolph of Williston Park have been in their home for 48 years and they like to get their tree delivered early.

"The Venezias put the tree in the stand, bring it in our home and it’s all ready to decorate," says JoAnn, 74, who plans to host both Christmas Eve and Christmas with their children and grandchildren. "My husband does the lights and I take care of the ornaments. We always get it in December 1st so we have it for the whole season."

The Rudolphs got a 7-foot narrow tree this year, which is displayed in a corner by their staircase.

"I usually rearrange my whole living room, but I didn’t want to have to do that this year," says JoAnn. "We like to decorate it with white lights and my ornaments I collected from the Radio City Music Hall Christmas Spectacular."

PICK IN PERSON

For those who want the experience of hand-selecting their own tree in person, Long Island Christmas tree Delivery has a storefront at Venezia’s Garden Center, located at 110 Jericho Tpke. in Mineola.

"There are 250-300 trees displayed at the store," says Venezia. "They are all in steel stands allowing you to walk around and see the whole tree."

To purchase a Christmas to be delivered, call 516-524-9428 or visit: longislandchristmastreedeivery.com.