For many families, cutting the perfect tree is an annual tradition. If you’re new to the game, don’t forget to wear warm clothes, gloves and a solid pair of walking shoes. Most farms don’t allow chain saws, but many provide handsaws, or you can bring your own. Many will assist in wrapping and tying your tree to your vehicle for the ride home.

CARTER CHRISTMAS TREE FARM

123 N. Country Rd., Miller Place

Hours: 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. weekends Nov. 20-Dec. 19 and Nov. 26.

Selection: Pine, spruce and fir ranging from 3-9 feet tall.

INFO: 631-331-4699, cartertreefarm.org

DART’S CHRISTMAS TREE FARM

2355 Main Bayview Rd., Southold

Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily Nov. 26-Dec. 24.

Selection: Fraser fir. Customers can preorder painted trees (purple, pink, blue, magenta and turquoise). Homemade wreaths.

Enjoy an Instagram-able walk through the "Magic Color Forest" of brightly painted trees and see an 18th century barn. Grill your own pretzel. Free hayrides on weekends.

Cost: Trees from $99.

INFO: 631-369-1300, dartschristmastreefarm.com

ELWOOD PUMPKIN AND CHRISTMAS TREE FARM

1500 E. Jericho Tpke., Huntington

Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. weekends Nov. 20- Dec. 19, and Nov. 26, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. weekdays Dec. 1-23.

Selection: Douglas fir, Fraser fir, Norway spruce, blue spruce.

Private appointments available. Bring a handsaw (no power saws). String provided to tie down tree. Cash only.

INFO: 631-368-8626, elwoodpumpkinfarm.com

LEWIN FARMS / BAITING HOLLOW NURSERIES

Fresh Pond Avenue, Calverton

Hours: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. daily Nov. 26 to late December, arrive by 3 p.m. to cut; weather permitting.

Selection: Blue spruce, Douglas fir, white pine, Norway spruce and others. Live Christmas trees for planting later.

Handsaw provided with $5 deposit or bring your own; power saws allowed. Netting and rope provided. Tractor ride around farm.

Cost: Starting at $45 for trees, cash only.

INFO: 631-929-4327, lewinfarm.com

MATT’S CHRISTMAS TREE FARM

305 Weeks Ave., Manorville

Hours: 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Wednesdays-Mondays from Nov. 26-Dec. 24, closed Tuesdays.

Selection: Norway spruce, blue spruce, white spruce and balsam fir; more than 10,000 trees from 2-7 feet. Live Christmas trees for planting later. Wreaths and tree stands available for purchase.

Bow saw provided or bring your own saw. Dogs allowed on leash.

INFO: 631-875-1465, mattschristmastreefarm.com

PAUL’S LAWN & LANDSCAPE SERVICES AND CHRISTMAS TREE FARM

240 Frowein Rd., Center Moriches

Hours: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Mondays-Sundays Nov. 26-Dec. 24.

Selection: Norway spruce, blue spruce, white spruce, Eastern red cedar, white/concolor fir and white pine. Live Christmas trees for planting later. Christmas store with wreaths, roping, blankets for purchase.

Handsaw provided, no power saws. Free netting. Golf cart to drop off and pick up.

Cost: $12 a foot. Blue spruce and concolor fir are $15 a foot.

INFO: 631-236-6716 or 631-878-8645

SANTA’S CHRISTMAS TREE FARM

30105 Main Rd., Cutchogue

Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily through Christmas Eve. Santa visits 11 a.m.-5 p.m. weekends Nov. 6 to Christmas Eve and Nov. 24, Nov. 26.

Selection: Trees at various heights, Douglas fir, concolor fir and Fraser fir. Christmas store with wreaths, grave blankets, kissing balls, roping and swags.

Handsaws provided (no powers saws). Pony rides ($10) every Saturday and Sunday starting Nov 6. Glice Skating (not real ice) $5 and includes rentals. Bouncy houses ($5 per person, $10 family.) Popcorn, hot chocolate and picnic tables available.

Cost: $90 and up.

INFO: 631-735-9242, santaschristmastreefarmli.com

SHAMROCK CHRISTMAS TREE FARM

20685 Main Rd., Mattituck

Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily Nov. 26-Dec. 24.

Selection: Douglas and Fraser firs. Live Christmas trees for planting later. Christmas shop with wreaths, boughs, roping, kissing balls and more.

Handsaws provided, no power saws. Antique sled display. Take a train ride around farm (weather permitting). Entertainment, wine tasting, snacks and fresh oysters available for purchase on weekends (weather permitting). Picnic area with large fire pit. No tailgating or pets.

Cost: From $90; $5 a person for train rides.

INFO: 631-298-4118, 631-298-4619, shamrockchristmastreefarm.com

TILDEN LANE FARM

43 Wyckoff St., Greenlawn

Hours: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 27-28, Dec. 4-5 and 11-12. Limited supply to cut your own trees.

Selection: Colorado blue spruce, Norway spruce, concolor fir. Handmade wreaths and sprays are available.

Handsaws available. Tree netting and tie-on-car help provided. No restrooms.

Cost: $75 for trees, no credit cards.

INFO: 631-533-5960, tildenlanefarm.com

ZUHOSKI FARMS

11825 Oregon Rd., Cutchogue

Hours: 9:30 a.m.-dusk on Nov. 26 and Saturdays-Sundays through Dec. 19.

Selection: Cut your own Douglas fir.

Wreaths, roping, centerpieces and grave blankets also available. Handsaws provided; helpers available. Free tree netting. Dogs allowed.

Cost: Starting at $90, cash only.

INFO: 631-734-5036, zuhoskitreefarm.com