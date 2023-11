Kids use a recipe card, water measure, pretend flour, pretend yeast and a dough mold to “bake” a plush puppy, bunny or kitten (depending on the set chosen) in their Cookeez Makery “oven.” The plush toy will be scented either bread or cinnamon and will make sounds when squeezed. $34.99 for ages 4 and older; Moose Toys.