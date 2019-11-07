For many families, cutting the perfect tree is an annual tradition. But if you’re new to the game, don’t forget to wear warm clothes, gloves and a solid pair of walking shoes.

Most farms don’t allow chain saws, but many provide handsaws, or bring your own. If you want to bring the puppy, call and ask if it’s OK.

CARTER CHRISTMAS TREE FARM, 123 N. Country Rd., Miller Place, cartertreefarm.org, 631-331-4699. Hours 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Sat-Sun. beginning Nov. 23. Selection Pine, spruce and fir ranging from 4 to 9 feet. Bring a handsaw or borrow one; no power saws. Bring a sturdy rope. Wreaths and roping available. Fee Prices vary

DART’S CHRISTMAS TREE FARM, 2355 Main Bayview Rd., Southold, dartschristmastreefarm.com, 631-765-4148. Hours 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily Nov. 23- Christmas Eve. Selection Fraser fir and Douglas fir. Help available. Living Christmas trees to plant later. Customers can preorder colored trees (purple, magenta and black). Eighteenth century barn, homemade wreaths and snacks available, free hayrides on weekends. Credit cards accepted. Fee Call or check website.

ELWOOD PUMPKIN FARM, 1500 E. Jericho Tpke., Huntington, elwoodpumpkinfarm.com, 631-368-8626. Hours 10 a.m.-dark, Nov. 29-Christmas Eve. Selection Douglas fir, Fraser fir, Norway spruce, blue spruce. Bring a handsaw (no power saws). String provided to tie down tree. Fee Prices vary.

LEWIN FARMS / BAITING HOLLOW NURSERIES, Fresh Pond Avenue, Calverton, lewinfarm.com, 631-929-4327. Hours 9 a.m.-4 p.m. daily Nov. 29- late Dec., arrive by 3:30 p.m. to cut; weather permitting. Selection Blue spruce, Douglas fir, white pine, Norway spruce and others. Handsaw provided with $5 deposit or bring your own; power saws allowed. Netting and rope provided. Tractor ride around farm. Precut trees and live balled trees available. Fee $40-$60 a tree, cash.

MATT’S CHRISTMAS TREE FARM, 305 Weeks Ave., Manorville, mattschristmastreefarm.com, 631-875-1465. Hours 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Wed.-Mon. Nov. 29-Christmas Eve, closed Tue. Selection Norway spruce, blue spruce, white spruce, balsam fir and white/concolor fir; more than 10,000 trees from 2 to 14 feet. Bow saw provided or bring your own chain saw. Live Christmas trees for planting later, wreaths and tree stands available for purchase. Santa visits most weekends, noon-4 p.m. (call ahead). Dogs allowed on leash; restrooms available. Fee $13 a foot, except blue spruce, $17 a foot; cash only.

PAUL’S LAWN & LANDSCAPE SERVICES AND CHRISTMAS TREE FARM, 240 Frowein Rd., Center Moriches, 631-236-6716 or 631-878-8645. Hours 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Nov. 29-Christmas Eve. Selection Norway spruce, blue spruce, white spruce, Eastern red cedar, white/concolor fir and white pine. Handsaw provided, no power saws. Free netting. Live Christmas trees for planting later, Christmas store with wreaths, roping, blankets for purchase. Golf cart to drop off and pick up. Help available. Free hot chocolate and popcorn. Fee $10 a foot; blue spruce and concolor fir $12 a foot; cash, checks and credit cards accepted.

SHAMROCK CHRISTMAS TREE FARM, 20685 Main Rd., Mattituck, 631-298-4118, 631-298-4619, shamrockchristmastreefarm.com. Hours 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. daily Nov. 29-Christmas Eve. Selection Douglas and Fraser firs, handsaws provided, no power saws. Helpers available. Trees netted and tied to car. Living Christmas trees for planting later, Christmas shop with wreaths, boughs, roping and more. Take a train ride around farm (weather permitting) and antique sled display. Entertainment, wine tasting, snacks and fresh oysters available for purchase on weekends; restroom, picnic area with large fire pit. Santa visits noon-5 p.m. every Sat. and Sun., weather permitting (call ahead). No pets allowed. Fee Call for fees for trees; train ride $5 a person.

TILDEN LANE FARM, 48 Wyckoff St., Greenlawn, 631-533-5960, tildenlanefarm.com. Hours 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sat., Sun. Nov. 30-Dec 1, Dec. 7-8 and 14-15. Selection Limited Colorado blue spruce, Norway spruce, Concolor fir and very few Fraser fir. Precut trees also available, wreaths, grave blankets and sprays. Farm produced honey also available. Handsaws provided, free tree netting and tie-on-car help. No restrooms. Fee $70-$80 for trees, cash or checks only.

ZUHOSKI FARMS, 11825 Oregon Rd., Cutchogue, 631-734-5036, zuhoskifarms.com. Hours Main location: 9:30 a.m.-dusk, Nov. 29 and Sat.-Sun. Nov. 30-Christmas Eve. Satellite location, northwest corner of Bridge Lane and Route 48, Cutchogue: 9:30 a.m.-dusk daily, Nov. 30-Christmas Eve. Selection Douglas firs, up to 12 feet tall. Living Christmas trees to plant later, wreaths, roping, centerpieces also available. Handsaws provided; helpers available. Free tree netting. Free hayrides around farm, popcorn and hot chocolate. Satellite location has precut and balled Christmas trees available. Fee Call for fees. Cash only, ATM on site. Dogs allowed.