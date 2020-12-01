Every holiday season, legendary singer Darlene Love brings her annual Christmas concert to Long Island. Although the pandemic has put live performances on hold, that won’t stop one of the Christmas queens from delivering the goods. The Patchogue Theatre is presenting a new livestream of her show on Dec. 5.

"The pandemic has altered the way in which we now present live entertainment, so it’s wonderful to know the show will go on!" Patchogue Theatre’s executive director Michele Rizzo-Berg says.

ENTER LOVE

Love came on the music scene in 1962 with her girl group the Blossoms’ single "He’s a Rebel," produced by Phil Spector. The following year, Spector put out the now-classic Christmas album, "A Christmas Gift for You from Phil Spector" which featured Love as a solo artist on the holiday anthem, "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)."

"That song has a joyful sound when you hear it. When it starts playing, you know exactly what it is," says Love, 79. "It was quite different for the time. Phil said, ‘We’re going to do a rock and roll Christmas album.’ That’s what made it so unique."

From 1986-2014, Love annually performed the song on David Letterman’s shows on NBC ("Late Night with David Letterman") and CBS ("The Late Show with David Letterman"). Since Letterman went off the air in 2015, the tradition has continued on "The View."

"The song has grown over the years; it’s gotten bigger and bigger," says Love, who is currently appearing in the Netflix holiday film, "The Christmas Chronicles Part Two." "We play it at the end of the show. There’s no other way to do it."

LIVE FROM NYC

The virtual live concert, which was shot with four cameras at Sony Hall in Manhattan, features Love performing with a nine-piece band. However, there were a lot of safety measures put in place due to COVID-19.

Best Bets Get the scoop on events, nightlife, day trips, family fun and things to do on Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"We added four feet to the stage so we were all six-feet away from each other," says Love, who was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2011. "Rehearsals took place at a big recording studio that holds symphony orchestras so we could space ourselves out. Anybody who wasn’t singing or blowing a horn had to keep their mask on."

The set list will feature carols like "Joy to the World," "Silent Night" and "Winter Wonderland," plus some of her '60s hits.

"I’m so excited for my fans to see it," says Love. "My fingers are crossed that we can do this live next year. I’m really going to miss my Long Island gig because I love coming there."