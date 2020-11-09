Don’t be a cotton-headed ninny muggins this holiday season: head to "Elf’d Up," a Christmas pop up bar experience in Farmingdale based on the 2003 Will Ferrell film. The entrance to the pop-up will be located at the back of the Nutty Irishman.

" ‘Elf’ is a newer holiday classic that has a cult following amongst people age 21-28," says marketing director Genessa Aliberti. "Everything from the food to the beverages to the décor will be in line with the movie. Even our staff will be dressed up in the ‘Elf’ theme."

The 21 & over event will feature the film playing on the big screen as music from the movie and Broadway musical plays, plus "Elf" trivia, photo-ops at the "Elfie" station with standees of the film characters and even a visit from Buddy the Elf.

"This will be very Instagram-friendly," says Aliberti. "We are encouraging people who attend to take pictures and share them on social media with the hashtag #elfdupli."

Two formats will be serviced with the "Elf" theme. On Wednesdays and Thursdays, attendees can enjoy tapas and a holiday cocktail from 7-9 p.m. at $40 per person. The small plates menu includes burrata, beet, herb and goat cheese salad, sweet potato gnocchi, Buffalo chicken mac & cheese and Christmas cookies for dessert. The "Elf" drink list includes festive concoctions like Jovie’s Vanilla Martini, Buddy’s Winter Rum Punch, Sleigh All Day and Miles Finch Eggnog.

More of a morning person? Try Buddy’s Breakfast Buffet ($35 per person) on Saturdays and Sundays from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., complete with eggs, bacon, sausage links and waffles, plus bottomless holiday mimosas and bloody Marys.

The socially distanced tables will be limited to 60 people per brunch and 80 at the midweek tapas dinner, all in accordance with the New York State Liquor Authority regulations. Everyone must wear masks whenever they aren’t seated. The brunch will be partitioned with individual servers and tables will be called up one at a time.

"Elf'd Up" will run Dec. 2-30 and reservations are a must but limited to groups of four, six and eight. To make a reservation, call (516) 293-9700 or visit elfdupli.com.