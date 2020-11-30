TODAY'S PAPER
Step inside the Christmas Club pop-up experience in Farmingdale this December 

Holiday-inspired cocktails will be served during The Christmas Club pop-up in Farmingdale. Credit: Unique Social Events

By Ian J. Stark Special to Newsday
The Christmas Club pop-up is set to arrive in Farmingdale just in time for the holidays.

It comes on the heels of the recent "Hocus Pocus" Halloween experience that took place at Main Street Social, adjacent to Main Street Pizza, in late October. And just like that festive affair, The Christmas Club is produced by the Unique Social Events.

"Next to Halloween, Christmas is my favorite holiday," says Unique Social Events president Mike Marra. "Everything about it is fascinating. I figured, why not create a place where you can find all those fascinating elements in one? A place to gather with friends, listen to Christmas music, enjoy bright lights and decor … and cheers to another year over and a new one ahead."

Ticket holders can look forward to sipping on cocktails such as "Blitzen’s Boozy Hot Cocoa Bomb," a "Mistletoe Margarita," some "Jingle Ball Gin Punch," or a "Peppermint Mimosa." The menu will include a selection of Italian-inspired dishes.

The room will be "filled with lights and decorations from floor to ceiling" and an "infinite playlist" of Christmas music will be playing throughout each timed dining session, according to Marra. Guests are welcome to break out their seasonal party duds.

"We'll have themed nights like ‘Christmas Pajama’ night where attendees can come in their Christmas morning PJ's," he explains. There’s also an "Ugly Sweater" night planned and a SantaCon night where attendees can wear holiday-themed costumes.

The event will include socially distant tables and capacity will be capped at 50%. Hand sanitizers will be provided on each table and masks must be worn at all times unless seated to eat, Marra says. Rules may evolve pending any changes in state restrictions.

INFO 300 Main St.; Running Dec. 1 through Jan. 10, 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, noon to 8 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

Tickets are available for purchase online at thexmasclub.com. Table reservations for 90-minute sessions range between $25-$30 (depending on date). Ten percent of each ticket sold will be donated to Toys of Hope. The Christmas Club can also be booked for holiday parties and functions; email santa@thexmascmlub.com for more information.

