Fluffie Stuffiez Plush combines unboxing play with the toy. Kids have to pinch off the outside fluff to see what animal is waiting for them underneath. Then, they can use the excess fluff to stuff the original squishy pouch packaging it came in to make a second character. Choose from rainbow, unicorn, ice cream, panda and more. Comes in small size and large size. $14.99 or $29.99 for ages 4 and older, MGA Entertainment. Credit: MGA Entertainment