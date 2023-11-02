The Furby is back! The interactive reboot is available in two colors, purple or coral, and features five voice-activated modes – Dance Party, Copy Cat, Tell My Fortune, Let’s Chill and Lightshow -- and more than 600 phrases, jokes and songs. It responds to hugs and pats on the head. Kids care for the electronic plush toy by combing its hair and feeding it. The original Furby was released in 1998 and was a must-have toy in its early years. $69.99 for ages 6 and older; Hasbro. Credit: Hasbro