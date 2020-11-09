TODAY'S PAPER
Decorate-your-own gingerbread house event comes to Adventureland

Gingerbread mansions can be constructed at

Gingerbread mansions can be constructed at "Ginger Bells" at Adventureland in East Farmingdale on Dec. 5, 12 and 19. Credit: Natalia Aller

By David J. Criblez david.criblez@newsday.com @DavidJCriblez
The holiday spirit is coming to East Farmingdale as "Ginger Bells" opens at Adventureland on Saturdays in December. At the event, each attendee gets to build their own gingerbread mansion to decorate, complete with pre-wrapped candies.

"These are bigger than a regular gingerbread house," says Franco Aller, owner of Universal Special Events, who is co-producing "Ginger Bells" with events company Brian Rosenberg NY. "All the candies come with the kit and are individually wrapped for safety."

Admission, which is $49.99 per person, includes four tickets to kiddie rides on the park’s carousel, train, helicopter ride and New York City taxi cab race. Plus, everyone gets a lunch of chicken fingers and fries served in the dining room where the gingerbread activity will commence.

"We will only be at 28% capacity and each table will be completely spread out. Everyone must wear masks unless they are sitting down eating or building their gingerbread mansions," says Aller. "We want everyone to feel safe and comfortable. The entire room will be decorated like a winter wonderland with holiday music pumped in."

No holiday event is complete without a visit with Santa. However, there won’t be any posing on the lap of Saint Nick as photos will be socially distanced at Santa’s house in the arcade room.

"Santa will be in his big red chair with visitors 6-feet away from him. Everyone will have their masks on including Santa," says Aller. "All digital pictures will be available for download on Adventureland’s Facebook site."

A special limited VIP package is being offered for $99 per person, which includes a private room, menu choices (pizza, hamburgers, chicken wings or chicken fingers) plus a fast pass for unlimited rides and photos with Santa. Each VIP attendee gets a snow globe with their Santa photo in it and an Adventureland goodie bag.

MORE INFO “Ginger Bells” will be held on Dec. 5, 12 and 19 for two sessions per day (10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2-4:30 p.m.). Tickets can be purchased at eventbrite.com or universalspecialevents.com. For more information, call 631-694-6868 or visit: adventureland.us.

