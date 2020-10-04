An early 2020 holiday gift: While many events have been canceled this year due to the pandemic, this one will still be going strong — The Smith Point Light Show in Shirley.

This is the 16th annual drive-through event at Smith Point County Park spearheaded by the Girl Scouts of Suffolk County, and it includes light displays of the Empire State Building, a candy factory, Santa Claus on a tropical vacation, a menorah and more. Tickets go on sale on Oct. 5.

For the first time, the mile-long route will also include at least one display imagined by a county Girl Scout troop. The council held a competition and will select a design from about 70 submissions that the lighting designers feel isn’t too complex to replicate, says Pamela Mastrota, chief executive and president of the Girl Scouts of Suffolk County. Some of the options include rainbows and peace signs, she says.

Allie Manetta, 12, of Babylon, is hoping her design is chosen. She submitted two snowmen with their arms around each other, one wearing a Girl Scout vest and the other wearing a Girl Scout sash. At the base is the word "kind." "I wanted to submit it because I love art and Girl Scouts," she says.

Participants will be given 3D fireworks glasses for the ride. "When you look through them at night, it kind of makes everything pop and look three dimensional," Mastrota says. "It’s such an opportunity to have a holiday event and be safe."

The light show is co-sponsored by Suffolk County. Since the event outgrew its space at that Girl Scout’s Camp Edey in Bayport in 2016, it has been held at Smith Point County Park. Last year, more than 50,000 people attended.

"This is our biggest fundraiser of the year," Mastrota says. "Like many nonprofits, we’ve been negatively impacted by the pandemic." Summer camp, for instance, had to be canceled this year, she says.

Tickets are $20 per car if purchased online at smithpointlightshow.com before Dec. 1; after that, they are $22 online and $25 at the gate. Tickets must be purchased using a credit card to ensure contactless interaction. Hours are 4 to 10 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 4 to 11 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from Dec. 1 to Dec. 30. Tickets do not have to be used on specific dates.