What do you get if you mash some elements of Christmas and Halloween together? For those who don’t mind a few tricks thrown in with their holiday treats, check out these four haunted events for some frightening fun:

A VERY SCARY XMAS

Chamber of Horrors NY in Hauppauge spooks with a two-part attraction.

Aspects of Christmas can be “mystical and fantastical,” says creative director Robert Frankenberg. “All the [attraction’s] characters are fun to look at and interact with.”

Part one is Tales of Terror, which follows Grandma Muerte, who reads stories with a deadly ending in the dining room, killer snowmen in the library and an electrocution with holiday lights in the bathroom.

Part two is Santa’s Workshop, which projects a steam punk industrial vibe as the man in red pops out twisted toys such as creepy jack-in-the-boxes and wicked wooden soldiers. Plus, there’s a strobe maze with a killer doll thrown in for extra fright.

WHEN | WHERE 8 to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Dec. 16 at Matt Guiliano’s Play Like a Pro, 1745 Expressway Dr. North, Hauppauge

INFO 855-227-6384, chamberofhorrorsny.com

ADMISSION $15

BAYVILLE HAUNTED CHRISTMAS

Bayville Scream Park’s haunted mansion gets re-themed for the holiday season amid the family-friendly atmosphere of Bayville Winter Wonderland. “You are seeing a contradiction in terms,” says owner D.R. Finley. “Things that are normally friendly are not.”

Encounter evil elves, a zombie Santa and terrifying teddy bears across this 12-room haunt inhabited by 25 live actors and multiple animatronics leading up to the Krampus, who stands 11 feet tall.

“Surprises are spread throughout the mansion,” Finley says. “Even though it’s scary, it’s a little bit funny at the same time.”

WHEN | WHERE 8:30 to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Dec. 30, and 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Sundays through Dec. 17 at Bayville Winter Wonderland, 8 Bayville Ave.

INFO 516-628-8697, bayvillehauntedchristmas.com

ADMISSION $24.75 ($31.75 speed pass)

BIZARRE HAUNTED FLEA MARKET

Those searching for a gift that’s out of the ordinary will be sure to find it inside The Barn at Old Bethpage Village Restoration. More than 70 vendors will sell everything from bone jewelry to taxidermy art pieces to horror-themed pillows.

“It’s not just a flea market, it’s more like a convention,” says organizer Elsie Martinez-Ginsberg. “Skip the mall madness and shop local. What better way to find something unique?”

Take photos with Santa Carnage or Jason Voorhees from “Friday the 13th” dressed in antlers and holiday lights, meet character actor Jim Tavaré from “Harry Potter & the Prisoner from Azkaban” or get a tarot card reading from a psychic.

“It’s a festive buffet,” says Martinez-Ginsberg. “There’s spiritual stuff, horror fare, kids’ stuff and Christmas all throughout.”

WHEN | WHERE 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10, at Old Bethpage Village Restoration, 1303 Round Swamp Rd.

INFO twitchtwitchproductions.com

ADMISSION $15 ($5 for a two-hour session in the vendor room only)

HOLIDAY PICTURES WITH KRAMPUS

Spice up your Christmas cards this year by taking a few snaps with Krampus instead of Santa at Paper Doll Curiosity Shoppe in Patchogue. A variety of playful poses are offered such as being stuffed in a sack, hit with sticks, getting eaten or opening a horrible surprise.

“Santa isn’t exactly my speed,” says store owner Dominique Maciejka. “This is something that’s a little more punky and kitschy.”

Also available: Krampus-themed socks ($12), sweaters ($59), Christmas tree ornaments ($15), tree toppers ($25), gift bags ($5) and wrapping paper ($6).

WHEN | WHERE 7 to 10:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 8, Dec. 15 and 16; 1 to 4:30 p.m. and 7 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9 at Paper Doll Curiosity Shoppe, 33 East Main St., Patchogue

INFO 631-730-8383, facebook.com/paperdollcuriosity

ADMISSION $30 (includes three digital images and a 4-by-6-inch printed picture)